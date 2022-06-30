Koffee With Karan 7: RRR stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR refused to come on Karan Johar's show?

Karan Johar-RRR/File photo

The seventh season of Karan Johar's popular chat show Koffee With Karan is set to begin on the seventh date of the seventh month. This is the first time that the show will not be telecast on national television and the episodes will be released on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar.

With the guest list being kept entirely secret, there have been numerous rumours about the stars who would be gracing the couch on the show hosted by Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani filmmaker. Now, a recent report states that the filmmaker had approached Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the leading men of the second biggest blockbuster of the year RRR behind Yash's KGF Chapter 2, but the two Telugu superstars declined to come on the show.

As per a report in News18 Showsha, Ram Charan and Jr NTR will not be appearing on the show this time. It seems that fans would have to wait to see them make their debut on the couch, but the director of RRR SS Rajamouli had made his Koffee With Karan debut when he came with his Baahubali stars Prabhas and Rana Daggubati in the sixth season in 2018.



Meanwhile, the expected guests who are likely to appear on the show included Vijay Deverakonda who will reportedly share the couch with his Liger co-star Ananya Panday. Vijay's debut Hindi film Liger is being produced by Karan under his production company Dharma Productions.

It has also been reported that Karan will announce a new Dharma film with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar in the leads when the two stars will be appearing on the show together. Also on the guest list is the famous couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor who would talk about their relationship on Koffee With Karan 7.