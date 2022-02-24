Throwback Thursday: When Rana Daggubati wanted to 'set up' Prabhas with Katrina Kaif

From creating controversies to forming new bonds of friendships, Karan Johar's chat-show 'Koffee With Karan' always manages to grab headlines. The team of 'Baahubali' - the enigmatic Prabhas, the powerful Rana Daggubati, and the visionary S. S. Rajamouli - were the guests in one of the episodes of the sixth season of 'Koffee With Karan' in December 2018.

The most awaited part of each 'Koffee with Karan' episode is the Rapid Fire round in which Karan makes his guests answer the toughest questions on his couch. When Prabhas, Rana, and Rajamouli were seated in front of Karan, sparks had to fly. The host-producer-director asked exciting questions to the trio who answered them fearlessly.

When the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' director asked Rana if he had to set up Prabhas with any actress from the Hindi film industry, the 'Housefull 4' actor was quick to reply with Katrina Kaif's name. Karan then went on to ask Prabhas if he approves his co-star's choice, to which Prabhas cheekily passed off the question and said that its Rana's question.

The four of them couldn't stop laughing seeing Prabhas' reaction and Karan even winked at the 'Adipurush' actor. Rana took the name of Vicky Kaushal, who is now married to Katrina Kaif when Karan asked him his favourite breakthrough actor. When Prabhas was asked who would he set up Rana with, he replied with Trisha's name and jokingly asked Rana to go back to his previous relationship.



Daggubati had never confirmed his relationship with Trisha Krishnan earlier, but it was on the same episode that he revealed that he dated her but eventually, things didn't work out between them. Rana later married his girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj in 2020, while Prabhas still remains single.

It must be noted that Karan Johar had presented the Hindi dubbed version of 'Baahubali: The Beginning' and 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' under his banner, Dharma Productions.