Throwback Thursday: When Ranbir Kapoor revealed his life-changing moment

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the finest actors in the Hindi film industry as the actor has delivered superior performances in films like 'Rockstar', 'Tamasha', 'Barfi!', and 'Jagga Jasoos'. Ranbir made his acting debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama 'Saawariya', which also marked the Bollywood debut of Sonam Kapoor. But do you know that Kapoor had already worked with the director before in his career?

In a 2018 video shared by Film Companion, Ranbir recalled assisting Bhansali on the sets of 'Black' and called it his life-changing moment. The actor is seen answering the audience's questions in the clip and one of his fans talked about the 2015 Imtiaz Ali film 'Tamasha' as a wake-up call for so many youngsters. He further asked Kapoor any major incident from his own life that proved to be the wake-up call for the actor and Ranbir told him about his experience of working as an assistant director on 'Black'.

Ranbir responded to his fan and said that his life-changing moment came only after he came back from the film school in New York and assisted Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the 2005 drama film featuring Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. He said, "You know when the s**t got real. All this while I was dreaming of being an actor or director, but now I'm in this big bad world of films. I'm seeing Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Sanjay Bhansali."

He added that seeing all these great artists at work, he realised that it's not easy and that built an ambition inside him. He mentioned that his apprenticeship on the sets of Black for one and a half years was the defining moment in his life.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be back on the big screen after four years with two releases in 2022. He will be seen next in the period action drama 'Shamshera' scheduled to release on July 22 and the epic fantasy adventure 'Brahmastra' slated to release on September 9.