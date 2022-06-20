Koffee With Karan: When Salman Khan's 'I'm a virgin' statement broke the internet

Headlines

Suniel Shetty’s wise words for son-in-law KL Rahul: ‘Stop being…a good boy’

After Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, this female star to headline her own film in YRF Spy Universe

India's highest-paid villain charged Rs 25 crore for one film; it's not Prakash Raj, Ashish Vidyarthi, Vijay Sethupathi

Salman Khan’s Kick 2 is ‘completely written’, to go on floors soon? Here’s what Sajid Nadiadwala said

This young actress has a cameo in star-studded song sequence in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan: Report

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Salman Khan’s Kick 2 is ‘completely written’, to go on floors soon? Here’s what Sajid Nadiadwala said

This young actress has a cameo in star-studded song sequence in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan: Report

Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale goes live: Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 590 with over Rs 15000 off

10 Superfoods to cure iron deficiency

 Effective ways to reduce uric acid levels naturally

9 Hit Bollywood films directed by South directors

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Blackpink’s Jennie dazzles in monochrome dress on her Cannes debut, fans call her ‘princess’

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: ChatGPT suggests Bollywood divas to play Ariel if The Little Mermaid were remade in India

DNA: Video analysis of emerging floods in Delhi, poor drainage system exposed

Titanic Submarine: Presumed Human Remains Found In Titanic Submarine Wreckage

Earth Records Hottest Day Ever, More High Temperatures Ahead To Effect Billions, But Why?

Salman Khan’s Kick 2 is ‘completely written’, to go on floors soon? Here’s what Sajid Nadiadwala said

This young actress has a cameo in star-studded song sequence in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan: Report

Hollywood actors join writers in mega strike, will picket studios; here's all you need to know

HomeTelevision

dna-explainer

Koffee With Karan: When Salman Khan's 'I'm a virgin' statement broke the internet

Salman Khan made national headlines when he said he is a virgin on the first episode of the fourth season of Koffee With Karan in 2013.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 20, 2022, 11:36 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The much-awaited talk show Koffee With Karan is set for its digital premiere for its seventh season on the seventh date of the seventh month this year. As Karan Johar returns with his chat show, we take a look back at one of the best moments from the past seasons.

The fourth season of Koffee With Karan began on a sensational note on December 1, 2013, when the superstar Salman Khan graced the couch. The Sultan actor made national headlines when he said that he is a virgin leaving the show's host and everyone else in splits.

Salman, who was most recently seen in the action-thriller Antim along with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in November last year, said to Karan that he is saving himself for his future wife. This prompted the filmmaker to ask him directly if he's a virgin and hasn't had sex with a woman, to which the superstar actor said yes.

The Bharat actor further added that he has had "friends" and then when the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani director asked him "Without benefits?", Salman replied, "No benefits". Hearing Salman's answers, Karan couldn't control himself from laughing uncontrollably and the audience had the same reaction.

READ | Salman Khan to play cameo in Pawan Kalyan's Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh? Director Harish Shankar responds

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will be seen next in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which has reportedly changed its title to Bhaijaan, at the end of this year and Tiger 3 next year. The former will release ahead of the New Year 2023, while the latter is an Eid 2023 release.

Bhaijaan or Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali starring Pooja Hegde and directed by Farhad Samji will arrive in theatres on December 30, two days after Salman Khan's birthday on December 27, 2022. The third installment of the Tiger franchise, with Katrina Kaif as the female lead and directed by Maneesh Sharma will release on April 21, 2023.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

This young actress has a cameo in star-studded song sequence in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan: Report

Nyaay-The Justice: Why movie based on Sushant Singh Rajput’s life is sparking row? Know what Delhi HC said

Saif Ali Khan’s next action thriller with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand sold to Netflix for huge amount: Report

Opposition parties’ strength to increase from 15 to 24 in Bengaluru unity meet, new attendees to include…

Elon Musk's new company to give tough competition to ChatGPT; name of billionaire's new firm is...

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

Blackpink’s Jennie dazzles in monochrome dress on her Cannes debut, fans call her ‘princess’

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: ChatGPT suggests Bollywood divas to play Ariel if The Little Mermaid were remade in India

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE