Koffee With Karan: When Salman Khan's 'I'm a virgin' statement broke the internet

Salman Khan made national headlines when he said he is a virgin on the first episode of the fourth season of Koffee With Karan in 2013.

The much-awaited talk show Koffee With Karan is set for its digital premiere for its seventh season on the seventh date of the seventh month this year. As Karan Johar returns with his chat show, we take a look back at one of the best moments from the past seasons.

The fourth season of Koffee With Karan began on a sensational note on December 1, 2013, when the superstar Salman Khan graced the couch. The Sultan actor made national headlines when he said that he is a virgin leaving the show's host and everyone else in splits.

Salman, who was most recently seen in the action-thriller Antim along with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in November last year, said to Karan that he is saving himself for his future wife. This prompted the filmmaker to ask him directly if he's a virgin and hasn't had sex with a woman, to which the superstar actor said yes.

The Bharat actor further added that he has had "friends" and then when the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani director asked him "Without benefits?", Salman replied, "No benefits". Hearing Salman's answers, Karan couldn't control himself from laughing uncontrollably and the audience had the same reaction.





Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will be seen next in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which has reportedly changed its title to Bhaijaan, at the end of this year and Tiger 3 next year. The former will release ahead of the New Year 2023, while the latter is an Eid 2023 release.

Bhaijaan or Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali starring Pooja Hegde and directed by Farhad Samji will arrive in theatres on December 30, two days after Salman Khan's birthday on December 27, 2022. The third installment of the Tiger franchise, with Katrina Kaif as the female lead and directed by Maneesh Sharma will release on April 21, 2023.