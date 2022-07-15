Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Koffee With Karan 7: Netizens call Sara Ali Khan-Janhvi Kapoor episode with Karan Johar 'scripted'

Koffee With Karan 7: The second episode of Karan Johar's chat show got a mixed reception from netizens. Check out the reactions.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 01:08 PM IST

Koffee With Karan 7: Netizens call Sara Ali Khan-Janhvi Kapoor episode with Karan Johar 'scripted'
Sara Ali Khan-Karan Johar-Janhvi Kapoor

Koffee With Karan 7 latest episode of Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan has drawn mixed reactions from the netizens. Several avid watchers of the chat show noticed that Karan mentioned Alia Bhatt multiple times, and he was biased towards Sara Ali Khan. 

Apart from some revelations, many users found out that there were indirect digs at Deepika Padukone, and this made them assume that Karan is targeting Padukone. There were some comments that accused Karan for backing nepotism, especially after Johar's comment about signing for multiple Dharma movies. 

Let's take a look at the reactions

In the Koffee bingo session, Janhvi Kapoor ticked that she has a scandalous 'finsta' meaning a fake Instagram account to share images and videos with friends and family privately. When Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director asked her about the same, she mistakenly announced it to the whole world that its called 'bholi si surat'.

When the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress realised her mistake, she quickly tried to correct it and added that it was a joke and instead it's called 'My Bum Itches', but it was too late. Here's the snapshot of her private account, which is followed by Janhvi's brother Arjun Kapoor and has Janhvi's childhood photo as the display image.

When the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress realised her mistake, she quickly tried to correct it and added that it was a joke and instead it's called 'My Bum Itches', but it was too late. Here's the snapshot of her private account, which is followed by Janhvi's brother Arjun Kapoor and has Janhvi's childhood photo as the display image. 

Even the Kedarnath actress added that she feels sorry for Janhvi. This is not the first time that Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's daughter is making an appearance on the show as she made her debut with Arjun Kapoor in the sixth season. Same as Sara, who made her debut in the sixth season with her father Saif Ali Khan. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NIRF Ranking 2022: IIT Delhi fourth in list of India's top 10 educational institutes, know which one is on top
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.