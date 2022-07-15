Koffee With Karan 7: Netizens call Sara Ali Khan-Janhvi Kapoor episode with Karan Johar 'scripted'

Sara Ali Khan-Karan Johar-Janhvi Kapoor

Koffee With Karan 7 latest episode of Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan has drawn mixed reactions from the netizens. Several avid watchers of the chat show noticed that Karan mentioned Alia Bhatt multiple times, and he was biased towards Sara Ali Khan.

Apart from some revelations, many users found out that there were indirect digs at Deepika Padukone, and this made them assume that Karan is targeting Padukone. There were some comments that accused Karan for backing nepotism, especially after Johar's comment about signing for multiple Dharma movies.

Let's take a look at the reactions

The way #SaraAliKhan maintained herself throughout the episode proves that she does not need a protective daddy. Women herself is enough to handle mean, rude and toxic people on this planet.



Whereas Janhvi is the exact opposite. #KoffeewithKaranSeason7 (@ittnisibaathai) July 15, 2022

Will Karen ever dare question Rishi Kapoor's legacy of domestic violence, cheating and alcoholism, Mahesh Bhatt's legacy of making out with his daughter, Boney Kapoor's legacy of killing his wife for insurance money and Sridevi's legacy of home-breaking?#KoffeewithKaranSeason7 — attraversiamo (@Walede16) July 15, 2022

#KoffeewithKaranSeason7 why was Karan Johar sucking to #Jhanvikapoor so much?...#saraalikhan was a bit left out....Did anyone else notice that? — bhawini (@bhawini3) July 15, 2022

At this point, I think the guests at #KoffeeWithKaran are paid to call #AliaBhatt the best actress ever set foot in bollywood, the greatest superstar hindi cinema has ever seen. #JanhviKapoor #SaraAliKhan #DeepikaPadukone #KoffeewithKaranSeason7 #KoffeeWithKaran7 Sara Janhvi pic.twitter.com/EWWf7CpIOS — Regina Phalange (@ReginaPhal1161) July 14, 2022

#KoffeewithKaranSeason7 #KaranJohar His newest target is #DeepikaPadukone. I notice the unnecessary mentions of her on the show, that come across to be made with the sole intention of dissing her. — Yankey Doodle (@Rainbodroplets) July 14, 2022

This is so mean of you @karanjohar



I was like people are always blame karan for anything, this much hate is not necessary for one person but after this I kind of felt they are right ... its toxic that people like karan have so much power over bollywood#KoffeewithKaranSeason7 https://t.co/GXrNfOkd79 — July 15, 2022

Episode 2 was boring. A poor conversation, with no listening skills on display, constant blabbing without context. It felt like two wannabes hijacked the show and offered nothing entertaining. #KoffeewithKaranSeason7 #SaraAliKhan #JanhviKapoor — OHSO 2.0 (@kalamwalainsaan) July 15, 2022

In the Koffee bingo session, Janhvi Kapoor ticked that she has a scandalous 'finsta' meaning a fake Instagram account to share images and videos with friends and family privately. When Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director asked her about the same, she mistakenly announced it to the whole world that its called 'bholi si surat'.

When the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress realised her mistake, she quickly tried to correct it and added that it was a joke and instead it's called 'My Bum Itches', but it was too late. Here's the snapshot of her private account, which is followed by Janhvi's brother Arjun Kapoor and has Janhvi's childhood photo as the display image.

Even the Kedarnath actress added that she feels sorry for Janhvi. This is not the first time that Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's daughter is making an appearance on the show as she made her debut with Arjun Kapoor in the sixth season. Same as Sara, who made her debut in the sixth season with her father Saif Ali Khan.