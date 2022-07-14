Koffee With Karan 7: Janhvi Kapoor reveals she has scandalous 'fake Instagram' account

Karan Johar/Instagram

After the entertaining first episode featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, the second episode of the popular chat show Koffee With Karan 7, hosted by the filmmaker Karan Johar, featuring Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor is out. The two leading ladies discuss everything from their near-death experience to their BFFs on the Koffee couch.

In the Koffee bingo session, Janhvi Kapoor ticked that she has a scandalous 'finsta' meaning a fake Instagram account to share images and videos with friends and family privately. When Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director asked her about the same, she mistakenly announced it to the whole world that its called 'bholi si surat'.

When the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress realised her mistake, she quickly tried to correct it and added that it was a joke and instead it's called 'My Bum Itches', but it was too late. Here's the snapshot of her private account, which is followed by Janhvi's brother Arjun Kapoor and has Janhvi's childhood photo as the display image.





Even the Kedarnath actress added that she feels sorry for Janhvi. This is not the first time that Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's daughter is making an appearance on the show as she made her debut with Arjun Kapoor in the sixth season. Same as Sara, who made her debut in the sixth season with her father Saif Ali Khan.



READ | Koffee with Karan 7: Sara Ali Khan talks about her new crush, discusses Vijay Deverakonda with Janhvi Kapoor

The future episodes will see Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Liger stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, Kabir Singh stars Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, JugJugg Jeeyo stars Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, and Ganapath stars Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon as the guests. The episodes will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and it's the first time that the episodes will not be televised.