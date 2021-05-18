'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' contestant Nikki Tamboli raises temperature in BOLD red slip dress, pics go VIRAL

Former 'Bigg Boss 14' participant Nikki Tamboli, who is currently in Cape Town, shooting for the stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' is setting the social media on fire with her pictures in a sizzling red outfit.

The actress, who has created a massive fan base on social media (2 million and counting), makes sure she never disappoints her followers and therefore, keeps sharing updates and the latest photos from her photoshoots besides teasing future projects.

On Monday, the diva took to her verified Instagram handle to share pictures in a fiery red slip dress with noodle straps. Nikki looked sizzling hot as she flaunted her fit-form in the revealing attire. Looking graceful yet sexy, Nikki raised the temperature as she rounded off her look with wavy locks cascading down on one side and smokey on-point makeup.

In one of the pictures, the actress is seen channelling her inner diva as she shows off her poised self, while in the second picture she flashed her million-dollar smile with utmost panache.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Before this, Nikki has taken the internet by storm when she shared a photo with her 'KKK11' teammates Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Kohli and Aastha Gill, clad in red separates teamed with sneakers.

As fans wait for 'KKK11' to go on-air, the participants have been treating the fans with some fun BTS photos and videos which are going viral on the internet.

On a related note, Nikki Tamboli had lost her brother Jatin days before she confirmed her participation on the show, due to several health-related complications and COVID too. However, Nikki decided to go ahead and participate in the show stating it was her brother's wish and that he will always be by her side no matter what.