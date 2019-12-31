'Kasautii Zindagii Kay': Erica Fernandes' banter with new entrant Namik Paul gives a glimpse of their cute chemistry

Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes starrer Kasautii Zindagii Kay has often witnessed new cast making entry and bring a twist to the story. After Karan Singh Grover, it was Aamna Sharif, who came as Komolika replacing Hina Khan. Now, Namik Paul of Ek Duje Ke Vaaste fame is entering the show and will be playing the role of a banker named Viraj. The actor will be seen opposite Erica, however, she is romancing Parth on the show.

A while back, Erica took to her Instagram page and shared a couple of photos with Namik. In the photos, she is seen standing on a chair to place a star on the tall actor's head. Erica captioned the photos stating, "A lil late in decorating the Christmas tree @namikpaul". While Namik wrote, "Channelling my inner Christmas Tree with @iam_ejf"

Check it out below:

Meanwhile, when asked about his role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Namik told Spotboye, "I can't disclose much about my character as it’s too early. But yes, I have started shooting and my character’s name is Viraj who is a banker. Whether the character is positive or negative, you will come to know in the show. One thing which I can tell you right now is that it will be a very interesting character."

He also said, "I decided not to talk about it until I start shooting for it due to superstitious reasons. I am extremely excited to be part of it as its one of the most talked-about shows on TV currently."