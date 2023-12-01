Karan Johar slams Mannara Chopra for 'having double standards', calls her hypocrite: 'Jiska siirf ek hi kaam hai...'

Karan Johar slammed Mannara for having 'double standards' who kept asking for validation for friendship from Munawar and the other contestants inside Bigg Boss house.

Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 17 has been in the news ever since it premiered on Colors. This Weekend Ka Vaar will not be hosted by Salman but by Karan Johar. In the latest promo of the controversial reality show, Karan was seen bashing Mannara who is also locked inside the Bigg Boss house.

He slammed Mannara for having 'double standards' who kept asking for validation for friendship from Munawar and the other contestants. Karan Johar said, "It's called hypocrapcy'.

Social media users reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, "At least #KaranJohar serious topics pe baat kar raha ha." The second one said, "Acha huwa in dono k sath." The third one said, "Boommmm thanks #KaranJohar, what we expected from #salmankhan you did. Now I wish #manara should stay away from #MunawarFaruqui. And be happy with the rider."

The fourth one said, "#MannaraChopra ko ye realisation or question ki jarurat thi.... Well done @BiggBoss. Kese joker #MunawarFaruqui ka naam le shakta hain. Ye sunna banta hain Mannara ko, munna k liye toh obviously. Ab dekhte hai aage kya hoga, hope for the best for #MunAra. #BIGGBOSS17."

The fifth one said, "This promo is so soothing to my ears, I can’t explain…" The sixth one said, "Karan Johar ki next film ki 10 tickets confirm from my side." The seventh one said, "WE STAND WITH ABHISHEK ... Mera Sher vai hai Abhishek tu ..EVICT TEHELKA NOW."