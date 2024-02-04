Twitter
India's highest-paid TV actress once earned just Rs 50, had to walk 15 km for work, now charges...

Rupali Ganguly's father suffered major financial losses, and he lost all his money after making a few flop films. Thus, Rupali used to walk from Worli to Juhu for Prithvi Theatre.

Simran Singh

Updated: Feb 04, 2024, 05:25 PM IST

The path to success has never been easy. One needs years of determination to attain the heights of achievement. Similarly, an actor, who's now hailed as superstar has struggled for years to earn this stardom. 

Today, we will talk about an actress, who is ruling the television. Currently, she's heading India's biggest daily soap and the highest-paid Indian television star. However, before Rupali Ganguly became India's favourite bahu Anupamaa, there was a time when she didn't have money to travel and walked miles to work. 

When Rupali's family faced bankruptcy

Rupali's father is a famous filmmaker Anil Ganguly, and he lost all of his money after making a few duds including Dharmendra-starrer Dushman Devta. Due to the absence of corporate systems, the filmmaker used his personal assets to complete his film. However, after suffering major losses, Rupali and his family lost everything and they had no money. Her father even got diabetes due to the stress of financial setbacks.  

Rupali used to walk 15 km to earn Rs 50 and a samosa 

When Rupali's family was under severe financial crunch, she started theatre, and would often walk 15kms to save money. In an interview with Mashable India, Rupali revealed that she used to walk from Worli to Prithvi Theatre, Juhu to save money. For her first play, Rupali only got Rs 50. "My first play, Atmakatha, at Prithvi Theatre was produced by Dinesh Thakur. I was paid Rs 50 for the play and sometimes I also used to get a samosa. It was a lot of money." 

Rupali Ganguly: India's highest-paid television actress 

As Times of India reported, Rupali Ganguly is the highest-paid TV star, and she charged Rs 3 lakh per episode. After the grand success of Anupamaa, Rupali hiked her remuneration from Rs 1.5 lakh to 3 lakh per episode. Before Anupamaa, Rupali gained nationwide popularity by playing Monisha Sarabhai in the sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

