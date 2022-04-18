Hunarbaaz Grand Finale: Akash Singh bags trophy, takes home Rs 15 lakh cash prize

@akash_singh_hunarbaaz/Instagram

The first season of Colors reality show Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan concluded on Sunday, April 17, with a glittering grand finale. Akash Singh from Bihar, who wowed the audience and the judges each week with his aerial dance acts, emerged as the winner, lifted the trophy, and won the cash prize of Rs 15 lakh. The all-girls hip-hop dance crew Yo Highness came first runner-up and took home a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh.

The first season of Hunarbaaz was judged by filmmaker Karan Johar, veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, and actress Parineeti Chopra who made her small screen debut with the Colors TV show. It was hosted by the comedian couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa who became proud parents to their baby boy recently.

According to Indian Express, Akash Singh said in a statement after winning the show, "I can’t find the words to express the emotions that I am going through, and it all feels so surreal. I had started my journey on the show with a dream to make it big and today after winning the show I feel like I have fulfilled every bit of it." He went on to thank the three judges for their continuous guidance and his friends and family for backing him up in his entire journey.

The team of Dance Deewane Juniors - the show that would replace Hunarbaaz from next weekend - graced the Grand Finale as the guests. Host Karan Kundrra and the three judges Neetu Kapoor, choreographer Marzi Pestonji and actress Nora Fatehi took the entertainment quotient much higher on the finale night.



The Grand Finale also celebrated the big Bollywood wedding of the season, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Neetu Kapoor danced to Radha and Dholida, Alia's popular songs along with Johar. Parineeti also sang Lag Jaa Gale and Teri Mitti as part of the celebrations.