India’s Got Talent 9 Grand Finale: Divyansh-Manuraj lift trophy, win Rs 20 lakh cash prize

SonyTV/Instagram

On Sunday, Divyansh and Manuraj won Season 9 of Sony TV's reality show India's Got Talent. The duo beat Ishita Vishwakarma, Rishabh Chaturvedi, Bomb Fire Crew, Warrior Squad, Demolition Crew, and BS Reddy to win the trophy, a car, and a cash award of Rs 20 lakh. Ishita Vishwakarma, the first runner-up, and Bomb Fire Crew, the second runner-up, each received a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh. Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty, Badshah, and Manoj Muntashir judged IGT 9, which was hosted by Arjun Bijlani.

Divyansh and Manuraj each arrived to the auditions with different partners, but they eventually matched up. Throughout the season, spectators were mesmerised by their incredible jugalbandi on the show. The judges and celebrity visitors gave Divyansh and Manuraj the most 'Golden Buzzers' for their stage performances.

According to Indian Express, after winning the show, Divyansh said in a statement, “This is revolutionary. I feel that now all the instrumentalists, may it be beatboxers, sitar players, or flautists, will grab the spotlight and feel confident that their dreams can also come true.”



Also read: Malaika Arora burns 'India's Got Talent' stage with sizzling dance moves on 'Chaiyaa Chaiyya'



With the ensemble of Heropanti 2 — Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and Nawazuddin Siddique — in attendance, the grand finale turned out to be a visual extravaganza. The finale stage was also graced by the Superstar Singer team, which included judge Himesh Reshammiya, host Aditya Narayan, and captains Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Mohammad Danish, and Salman Ali.



Kirron Kher, IGT judge, and Arjun Bijlani, the show's host, performed on songs including Yeh Raatein Yeh Mausam, Chod Do Aaanchal, and Shola Jo Bhadke. With his performance, Badshah also put the stage on fire.