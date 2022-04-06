Parineeti Chopra sings sister Priyanka Chopra's song Kuch Khaas Hai from Fashion on Hunarbaaz

Parineeti Chopra recently flaunted her singing skills as she shared a video crooning the romantic track song 'Kuch Khaas Hai' from her cousin sister and global icon Priyanka Chopra's film 'Fashion', along with the original singer Neha Bhasin, who sang the beautiful melody composed by Salim-Sulaiman with Mohan Chauhan.

Parineeti took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday and posted a video of her from the sets of Colors reality show 'Hunarbaaz' where she can be seen singing the song along with Neha. The recent episode saw various celebrities such as singer Bhasin, choreographer Sanam Johar, actor Priyank Sharma, and classical musician Taufiq Qureshi joining the contestants during their acts.

Sharing the promo, the actor, who is also a judge on the show wrote in the caption, "Aaaah me and singing. My meditation...So much fun doing what I love the most! And this time with you @nehabhasin4u. We should do this more often! @colorstv." Following the duet performance, co-judges Karan Johar and Mithun Chakraborty gave her and Neha a standing ovation.

On social media too, the two were showered with compliments. Neha Dhupia wrote, "Uff! Lovely both of you @parineetichopra @nehabhasin4u." Saba Pataudi wrote, "Fabulous." Parineeti's brother Sahaj Chopra also took to the comments section and dropped fire, purple heart, and flowers emojis.



Meanwhile, on the film front, Parineeti will be soon seen in Sooraj Barjatya's 'Uunchai' sharing screen space with veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani. She has recently been replaced by Rashmika Mandanna in Sandeep Reddy Vanga' 'Animal' opposite Ranbir Kapoor. As per the media reports, Parineeti opted out of 'Animal' to star in Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film 'Chamkila', the biopic of the Punjabi musician Amar Singh Chamkila whose role is being played by Diljit Dosanjh as per the rumours.