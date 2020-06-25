'Breathe: Into The Shadows': Amit Sadh is back as Kabir Sawant in completely new avatar

Amit Sadh's character Kabir Sawant is the only character to be reprised from Breathe in the show's second instalment Breathe: Into The Shadows. He plays the role of a police inspector and in the first look shared by Amazon Prime Video, we see him getting out of the jail. That remains a mystery until the show streams that why Kabir is inside the jail after he solved the important case in the first season which starred R Madhavan.

Amit is donning a ripped body and stumbled look which makes him in a never-seen-before avatar. It will be interesting to see his sequences with the lead character of Breathe: Into The Shadows played by Abhishek Bachchan. Amazon Prime Video's Instagram page shared the first look and teaser video of Amit with a caption stating, "Every sin has a punishment and every story has a past! #BreatheIntoTheShadows. Trailer out, July 1 @breatheamazon @theamitsadh".

Check out the post below:

Talking about the second season, Amit said in a statement, "Excited to return as Kabir Sawant in a new, un-imaginable avatar! Breathe and Kabir have connected with fans all over the world and the show's theme of going the distance to protect the ones you love has resonated all across. This new story has become even more special with Abhishek and Nithya joining in and together, we can't wait to take you back to the world of Breathe. This time, Into The Shadows."

Breathe: Into The Shadows also stars Nithya Menen and Saiyami Kher in pivotal roles. The trailer will be out on July 1, 2020, and the show is streaming from July 10, 2020.