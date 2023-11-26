Headlines

Television

Television

Bigg Boss 17: Jigna Vora reacts to Ankita Lokhande's rumoured pregnancy, says 'jab maine pucha toh...' | Exclusive

Jigna Vora reveals if Ankita Lokhande is pregnant, and she even reacted to Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel's intimacy.

Simran Singh

Updated: Nov 26, 2023, 12:21 AM IST

After staying for more than 35 days in the plush house of Bigg Boss, former journalist Jigna Vora bid goodbye to the show. Soon after the eviction, Jigna Vora joins DNA for an exclusive conversation. In the interaction, Jigna asserts that only manipulative people can survive in Bigg Boss. Jigna also adds that unlike other contestants she played with dignity, and didn't compromise on her values to stay 'relevant' in the house. 

Addressing Ankita Lokhande's pregnancy rumours, Jigna reacts, "Jab main andar thi, toh mujhe laga sach mein kuch hai. Humko bhi waisa project kiya ja raha tha (When I was inside the house, I thought there was something because that's how it was projected). But this is between two persons, we shouldn't comment on it." When asked about Ankita's pregnancy reports, Jigna reveals, "Jab maine aur Rinku ji ne pucha toh bataya ki reports negative hai (When I and Rinku ji asked about reports, we found it was negative)."  

Sharing her views about the relationships between Vicky Jain-Sana Raees Khan, and Munawar Faruqui-Mannara Chopra, Jinga strongly asserts, "Sab rishte fake hai yaha. Apni convenience ke hisaab se rishte banate hai." Jigna even opens up about Samath Jurel and Isha Malviya getting brutally trolled for being too comfy and says, "Phir bhi audience ne unko rakha hai na. Kahi na kahi audience ko bhi achha laga raha hai. Woh bhi dual-face hai. Dekhna bhi hai aur troll bhi karna hai. Aur jo insaan acchi tarike se khelta hai clean khelta hai, unke woh bahar bhej dete hai (Still audience kept them in the house. This means they like these moments. Even the audience has a dual face. They enjoy watching it and yet troll it. A person who plays with dignity, they vote them out)." 

Jigna Vora was voted out on the basis of receiving the least audience votes. In the same episode, Orry aka Orhan Awatramani entered the Bigg Boss house as a wildcard contestant. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

