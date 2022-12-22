Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De reveals SHOCKING secrets of Tina Datta, calls Uttaran star 'homewrecker'

Tina Datta-Sreejta De

Uttaran stars Tina Datta and Sreejita De are not on talking terms, and there is bad blood among them. But, we never expected that Sreejita would make some shell-shocking, eye-popping revelations about Tina. In the upcoming episode, De was spotted having a conversation with Soundarya Sharma. They were discussing Tina, and Sreejita made some serious allegations against Datta.

As per the promo, Sreejita stated that Tina loves to get attention from boys. She went on further to claim that Tina had tried to be a home breaker, and thus she remained single. Here's what Sreejita said, "Ladko ke attention ke bina, reh hi nahi paati. Bahut logo ke ghar todne ki koshish ki hai, khudh ke ghar isi liye nahi basaa payi." Sreejita even added that Datta finds satisfaction in pulling down others, "Aap apne aap se itna na khush ho, ki logo ko aap pull down kar ke, us mein aapko pleasure milta hai."

Watch the shocking video

We wonder how will Tina react if she gets to know Sree's conversation with Sharma. Also, as per the rules, a contestant isn't allowed much to talk about the outer world. So, it will be interesting to see, if BB will consider this conversation a violation of house rules.

Recently, Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan got into an ugly argument due to Tina. Stan went on to give a death threat to Shalin, and this left the latter parents worried. They shared the letter on Instagram, and said, "Namaste and thank you for all the love you have all been showering on our son Shalin. Shalin signed up for this amazing journey, one with lots of challenges. We are sure he will come out emerging as a winner of hearts and love. However, we are worried! Last night, seeing our son getting death threats on national television has been worrisome."



