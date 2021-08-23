Arshi Khan reveals she was 'about to get engaged to an Afghanistan cricketer' before the Taliban takeover

‘Bigg Boss 14’ contestant Arshi Khan has never shied away from voicing her opinions and has often been criticised for her controversial remarks. As the world watches the horror that unfolds in Afghanistan after the Taliban siege in the country, Arshi in a recent interview has said that she was about to get engaged to an Afghan cricketer who was chosen by her father.

“I was about to get engaged in the month of October, with an Afghanistan cricketer. He was chosen by my father. But after the Taliban took over Afghanistan we cancelled the engagement,” Arshi told IANS.

Arshi also mentions that they are on talking terms. "He was my father’s friend’s son. So now we are also on talking terms and are like friends but I’m happy. Now I’m sure to find my partner in an Indian guy."

Arshi also reveals about having roots in Afghanistan. “I'm an Afghani Pathan, and my family belongs to the Yusuf Zaheer Pathan ethnic group. My grandfather had migrated from Afghanistan and was a jailer in Bhopal. My roots are in Afghanistan but I am an Indian citizen," she said.

Arshi Khan and her family moved to India from Afghanistan when she was just 4-years-old.

Arshi was a contestant on ‘Bigg Boss 11’, and re-entered the show as a challenger for the show’s season 14. She has appeared in several other reality shows and music videos along with TV shows like ‘Savitri Devi College & Hospital’, ‘Vish' and ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan’. She has also featured in web series such as ‘Raat Ki Rani Begum Jaan’ and ‘The Evil Desires’.