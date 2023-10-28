Headlines

Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan join Bigg Boss 17 for Sunday roast, netizens call it 'Salman Khan berojgar yojna'

After Salman Khan, his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail Khan have also joined the Bigg Boss 17 for Sunday special episode. Netizens have mixed reactions about the new addition.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 10:17 PM IST

Salman Khan has been part of Bigg Boss for 14 years, and now, for Season 17, he will be accompanied by his brothers, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan. Well, the three Khans won't host together, but the weekends will be packed with the Khan brothers. From the next weekend, Salman will host Weekend Ka Vaar on Friday and Saturday. Whereas Sohail and Arbaaz will host the Sunday roast episode. 

In Bigg Boss 16, Shekhar Suman used to host the Sunday roast episode. In Bigg Boss 17, the roast special will be hosted by the Khan brothers. Salman introduced Sohail and Arbaaz in the house in a whacky manner, and the brothers are excited to join Bigg Boss 17. 

The clip of Arbaaz-Sohail's announcement was shared on social media, and it met with a mixed response from the netizens. A section of internet users called the Khan brothers' addition 'worthy addition'. While another section of the internet users trolled the makers and called Arbaaz and Sohail's addition 'unnecessary'. 

An internet user wrote, "This is interesting." Another internet user wrote, "One thing for sure, years passed but Salman's love for his brothers increased only and vice-versa too." A netizen wrote, "Bhai is show ka nam Salman khan family and friends hi kar do." Another netizen wrote, "As if this season wasn't going bad already." One of the netizens wrote, "Rozgar yogna for Khan brothers." One of the internet users wrote, "Mast scheme laya he... Rozgar ka." 

Bigg Boss 17's first eviction

The taskmaster announced the first elimination of the 17th season and asked the housemates to choose between the lowest two contestants who have gained the least votes, Soniya Bansal and Sana Raees Khan. The majority of the house saved Sana, and Soniya Bansal became first eliminated contestant of the season. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp.

