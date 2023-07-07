YouTube testing new feature to get rid of accidental taps, disruptions

YouTube

YouTube is the most popular video streaming platform across the globe and millions of users access the Google-owned platform for a wide range of video consumption. As YouTube videos are getting longer and the platform is betting big on premium content for paid users. To make the viewing experience easier, YouTube is testing a new lock screen feature.

As the name suggests, the feature will allow users to watch YouTube videos as a lock screen by disabling touch input while watching a video. This new feature will be available on Android and iOS. Although the feature is in testing, Premium members can access this feature until July 30.

“Lock Screen disables touch input while watching a video so that accidental taps do not pause, skip or disrupt the video,” the company said on its experiments page.

While watching a video in full-screen mode, users have to tap on the gear icon in the top left corner of the screen and select ‘Lock Screen’, to use this feature.

Meanwhile, last month, the video-sharing platform had said that it was testing a three strikes policy for people using ad blockers. “We’re running a small experiment globally that urges viewers with ad blockers enabled to allow ads on YouTube or try YouTube Premium. Ad blocker detection is not new, and other publishers regularly ask viewers to disable ad blockers,” a YouTube spokesperson had said.

The company also provided details on how the policy works, while noting that “ad blockers violate YouTube’s Terms of Service.” (with inputs from IANS)