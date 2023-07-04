Search icon
WhatsApp users on Apple iPhone can now easily share high-quality videos

This feature is not available when sharing videos through status updates. The default option will always be ‘Standard quality’ for all videos.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 09:13 AM IST

WhatsApp

WhatsApp recently rolled out the ability to share HD images for users and now the company is bringing the similar feature for videos. WhatsApp users on Apple iPhone are now able to share high-quality videos directly from their phone after installing the latest WhatsApp beta update. As per a report by WABetaInfo, although the new feature allows users to send high-quality videos, minor compression will still be applied to the video and sharing videos in their original quality is not possible.

A tag will be added to the message bubble when sending a video with the high-quality option to inform the recipient that the video is sent using this feature. The platform is also rolling out additional enhancements regarding profile icons within group chats.

Particularly, the profile pictures of contacts whose thumbnails are missing or hidden have been updated. The initials of each group member’s name appear on these thumbnails now.

This enhancement is expected to make it easier for other participants in the conversation to instantly recognise the individual represented by the thumbnail.

The ability to send high-quality videos, along with enhancements for profile icons within group chats, is currently available to some beta testers that install the latest version of WhatsApp beta for iOS, the report said. (with inputs from IANS)

