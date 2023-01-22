WhatsApp rolls out new shortcuts for Apple iPhone users, no more struggle to find contacts

WhatsApp

Apple iPhone users will now be able to conversate with their WhatsApp contacts easily as the messaging platform has rolled out new shortcuts for iOS users. The new WhatsApp shortcuts are available with the latest update that users can download from Apple App Store. The new WhatsApp shortcuts allow group admins to perform a task for another group participant quickly. As WhatsApp now supports groups with up to 1024 participants, the new shortcuts will help admins to manage and communicate with certain members privately.

After the update, when a participant joins or leaves the group, their phone number will be highlighted in the group event. One can easily interact with the highlighted number. To use the new shortcuts, Apple iPhone users can tap and hold on the highlighted number. The shortcuts that group admins will see includes Chat, Call and Add to contacts. The feature will allow admins to keep a better grip of large groups and to find or contact specific participants.

If you are an admin of a WhatsApp group, you can update your app through the Apple App Store to use the new shortcuts. In the last couple of months, WhatsApp has been on a roll when it comes to features dedicated to enhancing the group's experience.

A few months ago WhatsApp also released the Communities feature for the public. For those who do not know, WhatApp Communities allow users to bring multiple WhatsApp groups under a single umbrella. This helps users to manage and communicate with multiple groups at once.