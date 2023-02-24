Search icon
WhatsApp rolls out new security feature for Apple iPhone users

WhatsApp was reportedly working on this feature for Android beta.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 12:50 PM IST

WhatsApp rolls out new security feature for Apple iPhone users
WhatsApp

WhatsApp has reportedly started to roll out a new update for Apple iPhone users that will allow them to report status updates. As per a report by WABetaInfo, the Facebook-owned messaging platform has rolled out a new beta update for iOS users that brings this new functionality.

According to the report, Apple iPhone users with the latest beta version of WhatsApp will be able to see a new ‘Report’ option in the status updates. As the name suggests, the new features will allow iOS users to report any status update shared by any other users that may violate the Terms of Service. The status update will then be shared with the moderation team for the review.

The report also suggests that the feature makes sure the messages, media, location sharing, calls and status updates are all protected by end-to-end encryption on all devices. This means that the content of the messages and private calls will remain inaccessible to anyone, including WhatsApp, Meta or any third-party proxy provider.

The new feature is useful as it will make the platform safe and secure for all users.

The ability to report status updates is available to some beta testers after installing the latest beta version of the application, and it is expected to roll out to more users over the coming days, the report said.

Last month, WhatsApp was reportedly working on this feature for Android beta.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the messaging platform had announced that it was rolling out new features coming to its status, including `Voice Status`, `Status Reactions` and much more. (with inputs from IANS)

