Technology

Samsung Galaxy S24 series launched in India, pre-bookings open with benefits of up to Rs...

Customers pre-booking Samsung Galaxy S24 series phones will get a pre-booking benefit worth Rs 15,000.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 12:29 PM IST

Samsung on Thursday opened pre-bookings for its latest ‘Made in India’ Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 smartphones in the country that are powered by industry-first artificial intelligence (AI) features. The sale of the new devices will begin from January 31.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet and Titanium Black colours starts from Rs 129,999 (12GB+256GB variant).

The 12GB+512GB variant costs Rs 139,999 and 12GB+1TB model of Galaxy S24 Ultra will come at Rs 159,999.

The Galaxy S24+ in Cobalt Violet and Onyx Black colours starts from Rs 99,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant and the 12GB+512GB variant will come for Rs 109,999.

Customers pre-booking Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24+ will get a pre-booking benefit worth Rs 22,000, said the company.

Meanwhile, Galaxy S24 in Amber Yellow, Cobalt Violet and Onyx Black colours begins from Rs 79,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant and Rs 89,999 for the 8GB+512GB model.

Customers pre-booking Galaxy S24 will get a pre-booking benefit worth Rs 15,000, according to Samsung.

“With Galaxy S24 series, we are bringing the power of artificial intelligence into the hands of the Indian consumers who can create, play, connect and find a new way to live. I am happy to announce that the Galaxy S24 series will be manufactured at our Noida factory in India,” said JB Park, President and CEO of Samsung India.

“We are the fastest growing smartphone brand in the premium segment in India. I am confident that India will be at the forefront of embracing the AI revolution by upgrading to Galaxy S24 series,” Park added.

TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics, said that customers are eager to try new technologies and AI is no exception.

“We welcome you into the new era of AI. I am confident that the Galaxy S24 series will transform the everyday life experiences for the Indian consumers,” he said.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra with a 6.8-inch flatter display is the first-ever Galaxy phone to feature a titanium frame, enhancing device durability and longevity.

Galaxy S24 Ultra is equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform which aims to deliver remarkable NPU improvement for incredibly efficient AI processing.

The Corning Gorilla Armor display on the Galaxy S24 Ultra is optically enhanced and demonstrates superior durability against damage caused by everyday scratches.

Galaxy S24 series enhances and redefines the phone’s most fundamental role: communication with Live Translate, two-way, real-time voice and text translations of phone calls within the native app.

Galaxy S24 series also marks a milestone in the history of search as the first phone to debut intuitive, gesture-driven Circle to Search with Google.

