‘India's electronics exports will grow rapidly’: Nothing CEO Carl Pei visits Chennai plant ahead of Phone (2) launch

Nothing plant in Chennai

Nothing Phone (2) launch is less than a week away and ahead of the July 11 event, Carl Pei is in India and visited the brand’s manufacturing facility in Chennai. The Nothing products that are sold in India are made in the Chennai plant and the company has already confirmed that the Nothing Phone (2) is also being manufactured there. The Nothing Phone (2) is one of the most talked about smartphones across the country right now and the visit from Cerl Pei shows how vital the market is for the brand. The Nothing Phone (1) is already a best-seller in its segment in India with tremendous response in the Flipkart sales. The company is probably looking forward to repeating the story with the Nothing Phone (2).

After his factory visit, Pei revealed difficulties that Nothing faces while manufacturing transparent smartphones. “Making transparent tech is super hard. Let me just mention a few crazy things we have to do to avoid particles:

- whole-body uniforms for production line staff

- two layers of anti dust and static air showers

- air blasting downward from above the production line

- the floor is an elevated metal mesh, with water underneath

- air humidifiers installed at key sections

- using two fishing strings to transport the glass back panel” Pei said in a tweet.

He also believes that, “India's electronics exports will grow rapidly. There's a huge domestic market to support volumes, and the costs today are competitive. As the supply chain matures, the costs will further improve. I think India has a 5 year window to capture this opportunity, before automation becomes mainstream.”