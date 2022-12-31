Flipkart Year End Sale: Samsung Galaxy A73 5G available at Rs 19,500 after Rs 27,990 discount; Details here

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

As part of its Year-End Sale, the company is offering steep discounts on both high-end and mid-range smartphones. There is a wide variety of smartphones available, but the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G stands out due to its affordable price. This Galaxy smartphone is in the middle of the company's pricing range, but you can acquire it for considerably less thanks to immediate cashback, coupons, and bank cashback. However, this discounted price is only available until December 31st, so gift this amazing device as new year gift to you loved one.

The Samsung Galaxy A73 was originally priced at Rs. 47490, but is now available for a much more reasonable Rs. You understood everything right, but you'll need some help moving forward. The advertised price includes the main 108MP and secondary 12MP+5MP+5MP cameras as well as the speed, extended battery life, and great cameras provided by the Snapdragon 778G processor. A high-resolution 32-megapixel selfie camera is included. Further supporting its durability is the fact that it will get operating system updates for four years and security updates for five. Seek out the ins and outs of this fantastic means of economising.

The entry-level Samsung Galaxy A73 with 128 GB of storage can be purchased on Flipkart for Rs. 47490. However, you can purchase it for just Rs.19499 from Flipkart, where it is now on sale. Flipkart is now offering a significant 11% off on the Samsung Galaxy A73. After that day, you may have it for only Rs. 41,999. Plus, there's this. Samsung Galaxy A73 prices may be reduced even more with the help of trade-in deals and bank discounts.

You may sweeten the bargain even more by taking advantage of one of the many bank promotions that Flipkart often offers. Federal Bank Credit Cards now provide an immediate discount of 10%, allowing you to save up to Rs. 3000 right now. Additional savings of up to Rs. 2000 are available to those who pay using a Bank of Baroda Credit Card or a MasterCard.

When it comes to exchanging your old Samsung Galaxy A73, Flipkart also offers several alternatives. The Samsung Galaxy A73 is now discounted by up to Rs. 19,500 if you upgrade by trading in an older smartphone. Whether you want to see if the exchange offer is valid in your area, though, you'll need to enter your postal code. Depending on the model and condition of your previous smartphone, the amount you save via the exchange offer could not even cover the cost of the new one.

When combined, these promotions reduce the cost of a Samsung Galaxy A73 down to only Rs19499, provided that certain conditions are satisfied.