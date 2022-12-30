New Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 unveiled, to launch on January 16

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360

Samsung has unveiled the new Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 laptop in South Korea. The prices of the laptop will be announced on January 16. The new Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset that was launched earlier this year for Windows-on-ARM devices bringing major performance improvements.

In comparison to Gen 2, it offers more than 85 per cent better multi-core CPU performance, and more than 60 per cent better GPU performance, according to the report.

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 features a 13.3-inch AMOLED screen, also it is super light and thin at just 1.04kg and 11.5mm. The display can flip around 360 degrees, so that it can be used as a tablet to jot down notes with the included S Pen stylus.

The snapdragon-powered laptop can last up to 35 hours of video playback on a single charge, also it offers superior connectivity with built-in 5G and Wi-Fi 6E support, the report added.

Meanwhile, Samsung is reportedly planning to enter a new device segment -- "foldable screen laptop" next year with a 17.3-inch OLED panel.

According to SamMobile, in 2023, Samsung Display plans to produce 8.5 million OLED panels for laptops, a 43 per cent increase over this year. (with inputs from IANS)