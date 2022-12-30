Apple planning to launch new OLED iPad Pro models in 2024

Apple iPad. Image used for representative purpose only.

Apple is reportedly planning to launch new OLED iPad Pro models with 11.1-inch and 13-inch displays in the first quarter of 2024. According to the information confirmed to MacRumors by display analyst Ross Young, the company has started to work on the iPad Pro models.

Apple currently sells two iPad Pro models, 12.9-inch mini-LED iPad Pro and an 11-inch iPad Pro with a traditional LCD display, as mini-LED has continued to be reserved for the higher-end iPad Pro model. With larger 11.1-inch and 13-inch screen sizes planned for the OLED iPad Pro models, devices might come with slimmed-down bezels.

In July, Young had mentioned that the tech giant will launch new OLED iPad Pro models in 2024, the report said.

Meanwhile, in October, it was reported that the iPhone maker had signed up with Taiwan Surface Mounting Technology (SMT), which could lead to the tech giant using hybrid OLED displays in the iPad Pro by 2024.

The addition of Taiwan SMT could be significant for the iPhone maker as it could allow the company to improve its mini LED-based hardware until it can adopt hybrid OLED. (with inputs form IANS)