Flipkart Big Saving Days sale begins on March 11 with lowest ever price of Apple iPhone 14

Apple iPhone 14

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale dates have been revealed and the ecommerce platform will host the massive sale from March 11. The Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale will begin on March 11 and will go on till March 15. Although Flipkart has not revealed the exact offers that buyers will get, it has revealed that the Apple iPhone 14 will be available at lowest price ever.

The teaser for the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale reveals that the price of Apple iPhone 14 will be between Rs 60,009 and Rs 69,999. In addition to this, buyers will also be able to get bank discounts and exchange offers during the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. This means with all bank offers and discounts, Apple iPhone 14 will be available for less than Rs 50,000 in the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale.

Apple iPhone 14 was launched last year at a starting price of 79,900 along with Apple iPhone 14 Plus, Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Apple iPhone 14 failed to create the buzz that Apple expected from it as the device looks identical to its predecessor Apple iPhone 13. Both the iPhones have almost similar specifications as well.

The Apple iPhone 14 is powered by the similar chipset as the Apple iPhone 13 but with more cores. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display at the front with iPhone 13-like notch that houses a 12MP camera for video calls and selfies. At the rear, the phone features a dual camera setup with 12MP sensors.