Twitter
Headlines

Delhi Budget 2024: Kejriwal govt to give Rs 1000 monthly to women above 18 years

Ae Watan Mere Watan trailer: Sara Ali Khan turns freedom fighter Usha Mehta, uses radio as weapon against British Raj

Billionaires Elon Musk, Vinod Khosla engage in public spat as OpenAI dragged to court

This star kid stalked superstar, called herself his wife, he filed FIR, she went missing, hasn't been seen since...

Laapataa Ladies box office collection day 3: Kiran Rao film grows due to positive word of mouth, mints Rs 1.7 crore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ae Watan Mere Watan trailer: Sara Ali Khan turns freedom fighter Usha Mehta, uses radio as weapon against British Raj

Billionaires Elon Musk, Vinod Khosla engage in public spat as OpenAI dragged to court

This star kid stalked superstar, called herself his wife, he filed FIR, she went missing, hasn't been seen since...

Benefits of eating guava and leaves

7 actresses who refused to work with Salman Khan

7 health benefits of grapefruit

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

Indian Classical Dancer Amarnath Ghosh Shot Dead In US, Actress Devoleena Tweet About The Incident

Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's Daughter, Who's Making Her Lok Sabha Debut

Khan Trio Sets Stage On Fire With ‘Naatu Naatu’ Performance At Pre-Wedding Gala

Laapataa Ladies box office collection day 3: Kiran Rao film grows due to positive word of mouth, mints Rs 1.7 crore

This star kid stalked superstar, called herself his wife, he filed FIR, she went missing, hasn't been seen since...

Aaradhya Bachchan's mesmerising look from Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash reminds fans of 'Aishwarya Rai from 90s'

HomeTechnology

Technology

Billionaires Elon Musk, Vinod Khosla engage in public spat as OpenAI dragged to court

According to Khosla, Musk would have worked collaboratively with OpenAI towards reaching shared objectives around AI.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 04, 2024, 12:28 PM IST

article-main
Elon Musk
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and venture capitalist Vinod Khosla on Sunday got engaged in a public spat on X as the billionaire sued OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman over alleged breach of original contractual agreements around AI.

When Khosla accused the X owner of exhibiting “sour grapes” behaviour by suing OpenAI, the billionaire replied that the Indian-origin investor does not have any idea about the issue.

“With @elonmusk, feels like a bit of sour grapes in suing @OpenAI, not getting in early enough, not staying committed and now a rival effort,” Khosla posted on X.

“Like they say if you can’t innovate, litigate and that’s what we have here. Elon of old would be building with us to hit the same goal.”

Musk replied: “Vinod doesn’t know what he is talking about here.”

According to Khosla, Musk would have worked collaboratively with OpenAI towards reaching shared objectives around AI.

Musk was an original board member of OpenAI until 2018 while Khosla had invested around $50 million in OpenAI in 2019.

Khosla further attacked Musk, saying the billionaire “got in early and bailed early when it seems the going got tough and keeping the mission required real scale money to be able to have any benefit to society”.

The Musk lawsuit, filed in a court in San Francisco in the US, revolves around OpenAI’s latest natural language model titled GPT-4.

Musk alleged that OpenAI and Microsoft (which has poured billions of dollars into Sam Altman-run company) have “improperly licensed GPT-4” despite agreeing that artificial general intelligence (AGI) capabilities “would remain non-profit and dedicated to humanity”.

Khosla said that “these lawsuits are a massive distraction from the goals of getting to AGI and its benefits”.

“Yet, even with all these hurdles, especially given this week, Sam, Greg and team have pushed out better products faster than anyone in AI”.

“For all the baseless accusations being made about @OpenAI, we were the first venture check in and were never felt misled by Sam or the company,” he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Radhika Merchant's sister and Anant Ambani's sister-in -law, she is co-founder of...

'Cutie pie': Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha gets mesmerised after seeing paps in viral video, netizens react

Meet man, an Indian, who bought 3 Rolls Royce cars in one day, owns Rs 178 crore jet, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Adani

Meet man who quit high-paying job in US to start business in India, now owns Rs 2400 crore company, he is…

Meet woman, cracked UPSC at 22, became youngest IAS officer of 2007 batch, got AIR...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE