BGMI 2.9 update introduces Ranveer Singh as playable character, check other exciting events, changes

Players can participate in the Ranveer Singh Discovery event by earning points in Classic mode across 50 stages, gathering gifts such as ornaments and parachutes.

Krafton India recently released the BGMI 2.9 update for BattleGrounds Mobile India, unveiling Bollywood star Ranveer Singh as a playable character and the game's official brand ambassador. This update introduces a range of Ranveer Singh-themed content, including a discovery event, crates, and a Play and Win event, offering players the chance to win exclusive 3D avatars like RS Dark Stealth and RS Swaggy Baba.

The update captures the essence of Ranveer Singh through character skins, a special voice pack, and emotes inspired by his iconic dance moves, like Swagster Groove and Swagster Tathad. The RS crate contains various rewards, including RS Swaggy Buggy, weapon and grenade skins, and ornaments. However, accessing these rewards requires spending UC, with the initial crate draw priced at 30UC and subsequent draws at 60UC each.

Players can participate in the Ranveer Singh Discovery event by earning points in Classic mode across 50 stages, gathering gifts such as ornaments and parachutes. Running from December 1, 2023, to January 5, 2024, the event necessitates collecting 100 points to unlock stages and allows players to reach a maximum of 5000 points at level 50.

The Play and Win event involves collecting RS tokens for permanent rewards from the 'Play Pure with Ranveer Singh' exchange center. Tasks include engaging in Pure Showdown, Pure Speed, daily logins, teaming up with friends, and playing as Ranveer Singh.

Furthermore, the BGMI 2.9 update introduces new in-game locations like the 'Snowy Village,' featuring rideable reindeer, high-speed snow rails, a two-storied building called Sculpture Plaxza, and the Snowball Blasters weapon, which transforms enemies into snowmen. Additionally, Krafton has partnered with car manufacturer Pagani to introduce two new car models.