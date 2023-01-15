Apple may seek LG’s help for next Apple Watch Ultra

Apple Watch Ultra

Apple launched the Watch Ultra along with Apple Watch Series 8 at the Far Out event in September last year. The rugged Apple Watch Ultra is one of a kind device in Apple’s portfolio and for its successor, the tech giant is planning to use a micro-LED display. Now as per latest tips, Apple is relying on LG to supply a micro-LED display for the next Apple Watch Ultra.

As per a report by 9to5Mac, known display analyst Ross Young believes that Apple has started to build a small production line for micro-LED displays in anticipation of Apple’s move away from OLED.

"We published in our November Capex Report that LGD is building a small line for microLED backplanes for the Apple Watch. It doesn`t start production till 2H`24. It is this small line that will likely assemble microLEDs from Apple for `25 launch. Apple won't do the full process," Young tweeted.

Moreover, Apple Watch is expected to switch to its next-generation display technology in 2025, according to the report. This will also be relevant to Apple's plans to begin producing its own displays for the Apple Watch and iPhone in-house.

Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly working on 11.1-inch and 13-inch OLED iPad Pro models that will be launched in the first quarter of 2024. With larger 11.1-inch and 13-inch screen sizes planned for the OLED iPad Pro models, devices might come with slimmed-down bezels.

Apple currently sells two iPad Pro models, a 12.9-inch mini-LED iPad Pro and an 11-inch iPad Pro with a traditional LCD display, as mini-LED has continued to be reserved for the higher-end iPad Pro model. (with inputs from IANS)