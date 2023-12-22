Apple loses bid to halt Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra 2 sales ban

Headlines

Who is Anand Pandit? Shah Rukh Khan’s spiritual guru, close friend of Salman, Aamir, owns multimillion-dollar business

'Hawa nikal gayi...': Rahul Gandhi on BJP MPs amid security breach in Parliament

Parliament security breach: Delhi court extends 'mastermind' Lalit Jha’s custody till January 5

Veteran South Africa batter to retire from international cricket after Test series against India

Microsoft to discontinue Windows Mixed Reality feature

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Who is Anand Pandit? Shah Rukh Khan’s spiritual guru, close friend of Salman, Aamir, owns multimillion-dollar business

'Hawa nikal gayi...': Rahul Gandhi on BJP MPs amid security breach in Parliament

Parliament security breach: Delhi court extends 'mastermind' Lalit Jha’s custody till January 5

Year Ender 2023: Legendary sportspersons who died this year

AI imagines dinosaurs in Mumbai

8 films Sanjay Dutt rejected, including 2 pan-India blockbusters

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

IPL Auction 2023: Who is Kavya Maran? all you need to know about SunRisers Hyderabad CEO

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek kumar accuses Ankita Lokhande of marrying Vicky Jain for Money

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Who is Anand Pandit? Shah Rukh Khan’s spiritual guru, close friend of Salman, Aamir, owns multimillion-dollar business

K-pop singer Aoora's family upset with Bigg Boss 17 makers, accuses them of mocking him: 'He has been trying to...'

Salaar movie review: Prashanth Neel film is KGF recycled; Prabhas, Prithviraj somehow make this pale imitation enjoyable

HomeTechnology

Technology

Apple loses bid to halt Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra 2 sales ban

The last day to purchase the Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 from Apple stores is December 24, while the import ban officially goes into effect on December 26.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 03:17 PM IST

article-main
Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) has denied Apple’s bid to delay an import and sales ban on the Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 amid a patent dispute.

In a filing late on Wednesday, the US ITC said it has “determined to deny the respondent’s motion to stay remedial orders pending appeal and/or in light of potential government shutdown”.

The long-running patent dispute between Apple and medical technology company Masimo is around the Watch’s blood oxygen sensor (SpO2 sensor) technology.

An October ruling from the ITC said the tech giant’s SpO2 sensors infringed on patents from Masimo.

The last day to purchase the Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 from Apple stores is December 24, while the import ban officially goes into effect on December 26.

Apple is reportedly working on software changes on how the Watch measures and reports oxygen saturation.

The ban also only impacts sales of the Series 9 and Ultra 2 within the US and the watches will still be available for sale abroad.

Masimo is known for its pulse oximeter. The company had filed two separate cases, claiming that Apple infringed on its pulse oximetry technology.

An Apple spokesperson said earlier that it “strongly disagrees” with the order and is “pursuing a range of legal and technical options to ensure that Apple Watch is available to customers.”

The ITC import ban ruling is currently undergoing a presidential review period, and US President Joe Biden will have the opportunity to veto the ban.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Man pulls off dreamy sky-high proposal for his woman, viral video melts hearts

'We want to show...': INDIA bloc leaders protest today against 146 suspensions of MPs from Parliament | Full details

India's biggest superstar who gave 17 consecutive hit films at the box office, became highest-paid actor, he is now...

Pathaan director Siddharth Anand shares his excitement to watch Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki

5 soldiers martyred, 2 injured after terrorists attack army vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE