Apple iPhone 15 price leaked online: Here's how much it can cost you

The alleged pricing of the Apple iPhone 15 model has leaked online. As per a report in Forbes, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models could have huge price differences between them. The report cited an unknown source on Twitter which says 'Apple will increase the price of this year's iPhone 15 Pro series, further widening the gap with the iPhone 15 Plus.'

The report states that the price of Apple iPhone 15 Pro models could be $300 higher than the iPhone 15. Before this, it was reported that the iPhone 15 price may be lower. But, the Forbes report says, 'these price rises now look even more likely because my sources have given me a good idea of the leaker’s identity, and the information should be taken seriously’.

The report further states that the iPhone 15 might cost $799 onwards, while the iPhone 15 Plus could be priced from $899.

On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra may cost $1,099 and $1,199 onwards, respectively.

The report states, "It is a classic Apple solution, countering industry observers who thought price cuts to standard models would be the obvious solution."

For the unversed, California-based Apple is planning to elevate the camera for iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. If reports are to be believed, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus could likely feature a three-stacked back camera with a 48MP wide lens. The iPhone 15 models might not also come with a telephoto lens for optical zoom or a LiDAR scanner.