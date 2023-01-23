Republic Day 2023: These routes, metro stations in Delhi blocked due to dress rehearsal; check traffic advisory

Delhi traffic update for January 23 (File photo)

The preparations for the Republic Day 2023 parade have commenced and a full dress rehearsal of the Kartavya Path parade will be conducted today, January 23, because of which the security forces in several parts of Delhi have been beefed up.

The Delhi Police has issued an important traffic advisory for all the residents of the national capital since it has blocked several roads in the city in view of the Republic Day 2023 dress rehearsal. Alternate routes in Delhi have also been mentioned in the traffic advisory.

Several roads in Central Delhi will be shut down today, Monday, as well as two Delhi Metro stations on the yellow line will remain closed. People have been advised not to opt for routes going through central Delhi for traveling today due to the beefed-up security.

The Republic Day 2023 parade full dress rehearsal is set to commence from Vijay Chowk at 10:30 am on January 23 and will pass through the Kartavya Path, C-Hexagon, a roundabout statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, and Netaji Subhash Marg before concluding at Red Fort.

Traffic Advisory

In view of #RepublicDay Parade Full Dress Rehearsal on 23rd Jan 2023, certain traffic restrictions will be effective in Delhi.

In view of #RepublicDay Parade Full Dress Rehearsal on 23rd Jan 2023, certain traffic restrictions will be effective in Delhi.

Commuters are requested to avoid the mentioned routes and plan their journey accordingly.

The traffic between Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate has been blocked since Sunday evening, and will only reopen after the parade rehearsal is over. Further, no cross traffic at Rafi Marg, Janpath, and Man Singh Road is allowed on January 23.

The Delhi Police also said that traffic in both directions will not be allowed at Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, and Subhash Marg. Cross-traffic will be allowed based on the passing of the Republic Day 2023 parade.

Apart from the traffic blockage, two yellow line metro stations of the Delhi Metro have been shut down in Delhi on January 23. The Kendriya Sachivalaya (Central Secretariat) and Udyog Bhavan metro station are shut for boarding and deboarding from 5 am to 12 pm on Monday.

