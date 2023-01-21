Republic Day 2023: Know how and where to book Republic Day parade tickets online, check price

File photo

This year on January 26, India will commemorate its 74th Republic Day. Armed forces, Delhi police personnel, and others are rehearsing for the parade on Kartavya Path in Delhi.

Defense Secretary Giridhar Aramane stated that this year's Republic Day celebrations would "reflect the Prime Minister's vision of Jan Bhagidari."

To watch the grand parade and other functions on January 26, people can now book tickets online. The Centre has launched an online portal for booking the ticket -- www.aamantran.mod.gov.in.

The tickets will be accessible online on the official website every day starting at 9 a.m. Two phone numbers must be provided by the users in case any problems arise while ordering the tickets. Ticket prices vary from Rs 20 to Rs 500 depending on the event and the type of ticket. Online ticket buyers will also receive complimentary metro trips to Udyog Bhawan and the Central Secretariat.

Republic Day parade 2023 tickets:

Go to www.aamantran.mod.gov.in and register your mobile number.

Enter the Captcha code and fill in the required personal details of the individuals attending the event.

upload picture and ID proof

Enter the OTP after filling in all details.

Choose the ticket of your choice.

Make online payment.

Proceed to pay and you will receive a QR code.

Show the QR code at the Republic Day 2023 Parade event.

Booths/counters for the purchase of tickets will be set up at the following places: