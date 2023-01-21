Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Republic Day 2023: Know how and where to book Republic Day parade tickets online, check price

Republic Day 2023: Here’s a step-by-step guide book Republic Day 2023 Parade tickets online.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 10:43 AM IST

Republic Day 2023: Know how and where to book Republic Day parade tickets online, check price
File photo

This year on January 26, India will commemorate its 74th Republic Day. Armed forces, Delhi police personnel, and others are rehearsing for the parade on Kartavya Path in Delhi.

Defense Secretary Giridhar Aramane stated that this year's Republic Day celebrations would "reflect the Prime Minister's vision of Jan Bhagidari."

To watch the grand parade and other functions on January 26, people can now book tickets online. The Centre has launched an online portal for booking the ticket -- www.aamantran.mod.gov.in.

The tickets will be accessible online on the official website every day starting at 9 a.m. Two phone numbers must be provided by the users in case any problems arise while ordering the tickets. Ticket prices vary from Rs 20 to Rs 500 depending on the event and the type of ticket. Online ticket buyers will also receive complimentary metro trips to Udyog Bhawan and the Central Secretariat.

Republic Day parade 2023 tickets:

  • Go to www.aamantran.mod.gov.in and register your mobile number.
  • Enter the Captcha code and fill in the required personal details of the individuals attending the event.
  • upload picture and ID proof
  • Enter the OTP after filling in all details.
  • Choose the ticket of your choice.
  • Make online payment.
  • Proceed to pay and you will receive a QR code.
  • Show the QR code at the Republic Day 2023 Parade event.

READ: Republic Day 2023: Who is the chief guest this year? Know Kartavya Path parade, flag unfurling timings

Booths/counters for the purchase of tickets will be set up at the following places:

  • Sena Bhawan (Gate No 2)
  • Shastri Bhawan (Gate No 3)
  • Jantar Mantar (Near Main Gate)
  • Pragati Maidan (Gate No 1)
  • Parliament House (Reception Office)
  • The timings are 10 AM to 12:30 PM and in the afternoon, it is from 2 PM to 4:30 PM.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Top 5 surprising picks in IPL 2023 auction: From Virender Sehwag's nephew Mayank Dagar to Bangladesh skipper
Four home remedies to reverse dry skin in winters
Auto Expo 2023: Top 5 best-looking cars that you can’t afford to miss
Goa's Mopa International Airport to be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi tomorrow | In Pics
Tina Dabi's sister IAS Riya Dabi's photos in yellow dress go viral, fans call her cute
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical illusion: Can you find the rose hidden among these snails
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.