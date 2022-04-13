Apple iPhone 14 prices leaked: Check expected pricing, features for iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro Max

The next gen Apple iPhone 14 series is expected to be launched around September-October this year. Months ahead of the launch, latest report from AppleLeaksPro enlists what it claims that the upcoming series of iPhones 14 Pro will be costlier than the current iPhone 13 Pro models. Furthermore, it is claimed that the new series will have four variants - iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Leaked prices of Apple iPhone 14

The leak suggests that the iPhone 14 model will run with a similar price tag to the iPhone 13 at $799. The cheaper iPhone 13 Mini variant will be replaced with a more expensive iPhone 14 Max with a price tag of $899. The price of iPhone 14 Pro Max as per the leak will be $1,199.

What to expect from Apple iPhone 14 series?

Various leak reports on Apple iPhone 14 claim several features, upgrades and developments. The smaller iPhone 13 Mini’s position may be taken up with a bigger iPhone 14 Max. Furthermore, a design upgrade may be seen on iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models with a ‘pill-shaped hole punch design’ replacing the notch.

Other rumours suggest improvements in camera, a taller profile, 8K video support, revised camera module and a new Pro model design. iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to feature triple rear camera setup comprising 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide and telephoto lenses.

READ | Infosys posts bumper quarter, to recruit 50,000 freshers this year

In terms of specs, the iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to be leaded with 8GB of RAM and have a display refresh rate of 120 Hz. While iPhone 13 models offer 128GB storage option, analyst claims that the base models with have a 64GB storage for iPhone 14 series.