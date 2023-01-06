Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Apple iPhone 12 Mini available at Rs 14,499 on Flipkart after Rs 45,401, check details

Apple iPhone 12 Mini was launched by the company in 2020 along with Apple iPhone 12, Apple iPhone 12 Pro and Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 09:15 AM IST

Apple iPhone 12 Mini available at Rs 14,499 on Flipkart after Rs 45,401, check details
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

Apple iPhone 12 Mini, the first Mini smartphone from Apple, is currently available at a massive discount in the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale that commenced today (January 6). The Apple iPhone 12 Mini is currently priced at Rs 38,999 on Flipkart after Rs 20,901 discount. The price of the smartphone can be further reduced as Flipkart is offering a Rs 23,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone, bringing the value of the iPhone 12 mini down to Rs 15,999. The price of the smartphone can be reduced further as buyers are eligible to get 10% instant discount on Bank of Baroda and IDFC First Bank credit card EMI transactions, up to Rs 1,500 on orders of Rs 5,000 and above. This brings the price of Apple iPhone 12 Mini down to Rs 14,499.

Apple iPhone 12 comes with a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display. When it comes to camera, Apple iPhone 12 features a 12MP dual camera at the rear. Under the hood, it is powered by an A14 Bionic chip. For video calls and selfies, the device comes with a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with night mode, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini was launched by the company in 2020 along with Apple iPhone 12, Apple iPhone 12 Pro and Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max. With the Mini model, Apple was aiming to cater to the audience that likes to use small and handy smartphones just like the iPhone SE model but with flagship specifications. The Mini model failed to create the buzz that Apple was expecting from it and that’s why the company pulled the plug on the form factor with the launch of Apple iPhone 14 series. Despite witnessing low sales, Apple iPhone 12 was able to create a niche market for itself. Launched at a starting price of Rs 69,900, the Apple iPhone 12 Mini is currently available at Rs 14,499 on Flipkart.

Also read: WhatsApp users can now chat easily even after internet shutdown

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Cholesterol key reason for heart diseases: Know the causes and how to control it
5 jaw dropping looks of Rashmika Mandanna
Yearender 2022: Alia Bhatt, R Madhavan, actors who gave brilliant performances portraying real-life characters
1899, Elite, GodFather, Dhokha Round D Corner, Kumari: Most trending OTT releases on Netflix
IND vs BAN: Meet the beautiful WAGs of Bangladesh players ahead of India's tour
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 566 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 6
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.