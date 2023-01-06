Apple iPhone 12 Mini available at Rs 14,499 on Flipkart after Rs 45,401, check details

Apple iPhone 12 Mini

Apple iPhone 12 Mini, the first Mini smartphone from Apple, is currently available at a massive discount in the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale that commenced today (January 6). The Apple iPhone 12 Mini is currently priced at Rs 38,999 on Flipkart after Rs 20,901 discount. The price of the smartphone can be further reduced as Flipkart is offering a Rs 23,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone, bringing the value of the iPhone 12 mini down to Rs 15,999. The price of the smartphone can be reduced further as buyers are eligible to get 10% instant discount on Bank of Baroda and IDFC First Bank credit card EMI transactions, up to Rs 1,500 on orders of Rs 5,000 and above. This brings the price of Apple iPhone 12 Mini down to Rs 14,499.

Apple iPhone 12 comes with a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display. When it comes to camera, Apple iPhone 12 features a 12MP dual camera at the rear. Under the hood, it is powered by an A14 Bionic chip. For video calls and selfies, the device comes with a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with night mode, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini was launched by the company in 2020 along with Apple iPhone 12, Apple iPhone 12 Pro and Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max. With the Mini model, Apple was aiming to cater to the audience that likes to use small and handy smartphones just like the iPhone SE model but with flagship specifications. The Mini model failed to create the buzz that Apple was expecting from it and that’s why the company pulled the plug on the form factor with the launch of Apple iPhone 14 series. Despite witnessing low sales, Apple iPhone 12 was able to create a niche market for itself. Launched at a starting price of Rs 69,900, the Apple iPhone 12 Mini is currently available at Rs 14,499 on Flipkart.

