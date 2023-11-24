Apple experts coming to India to investigate warning message on politicians’ iPhone

Headlines

Give you hair a richness and shineness with these hair oils

Advancing Heart Valve Technology: How Rajesh Kandula is Applying Simulation and FEA

This Rs 25 crore film starring Shah Rukh Khan was rejected by Aishwarya, Hrithik, six other actors; later collected...

Viral video: DU college girl sets stage on fire with an impressive dance to 'Chokra Jawaan'

Ritesh Mavani unveils exciting lineup: Bollywood star Dev Negi joins melodic journey

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Give you hair a richness and shineness with these hair oils

Advancing Heart Valve Technology: How Rajesh Kandula is Applying Simulation and FEA

This Rs 25 crore film starring Shah Rukh Khan was rejected by Aishwarya, Hrithik, six other actors; later collected...

7 Super healthy foods

6 simple Indian sprout recipes for weight loss

Benefits of eating garlic on an empty stomach

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash: See inside photos

12th Fail success party: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Vidya Balan celebrate with IPS officer Manoj Sharma

Inside photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha's first birthday celebration

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

This Rs 25 crore film starring Shah Rukh Khan was rejected by Aishwarya, Hrithik, six other actors; later collected...

Salman Khan’s picture wearing torn, dirty shoes go viral, fans say ‘this will become fashion now’

Ranbir Kapoor's gun scene in Animal trailer gets trolled for 'ridiculous' VFX: 'Looks like something from a video game'

HomeTechnology

Technology

Apple experts coming to India to investigate warning message on politicians’ iPhone

Apple had sent “threat notifications” to individuals whose accounts are in nearly 150 countries.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 01:25 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Apple iPhone is the most popular smartphone model across the globe. Keeping camera, design, processor aside, one of the things about Apple iPhone that makes it stand out is the security. Apple invests huge to make iPhones the best in terms of security and recent notifications received by Indian politicians brought it to the limelight. For those who are unaware, a few known politicians across India received a warning message on their iPhone claiming that state-sponsored hackers are targeting their devices.

To investigate the situation, Apple is now sending a team of experts to delve deep into the issue. The Apple team consists of technical and cybersecurity experts and will visit India soon to further look into the issue, reliable sources told IANS on Friday.

The threat notification probe is currently being conducted by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In). In October, Opposition MPs, including Shiv Sena’s (UBT) Priyanka Chaturvedi, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, Congress’ Pawan Khera and Shashi Tharoor, AAP’s Raghav Chadha, CPI(M)’s Sitaram Yechury and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said they received a notification from Apple stating that their devices were being targeted by state-sponsored attackers.

Apple had sent “threat notifications” to individuals whose accounts are in nearly 150 countries. The company had clarified that “it does not attribute the threat notifications to any specific state-sponsored attacker”. Apple that it’s possible that some Apple threat notifications may be false alarms.

“State-sponsored attackers are very well-funded and sophisticated, and their attacks evolve over time. Detecting such attacks relies on threat intelligence signals that are often imperfect and incomplete. It’s possible that some Apple threat notifications may be false alarms, or that some attacks are not detected,” the tech giant had said in a statement.

Apple had said it was “unable to provide information about what causes us to issue threat notifications, as that may help state-sponsored attackers adapt their behaviour to evade detection in the future”. (with inputs from IANS)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Sunny Deol breaks down, cries on stage after Rajkumar Santoshi's statement on his career and talent at IFFI Goa

'Producers are scared': Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan agree Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 'gets people into trouble'

Prakash Raj summoned by ED in connection with Rs 100 crore Ponzi scheme

Israel approves 4 day ceasefire deal with Hamas; 50 out of 240 hostages to be freed

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse Live: Drilling to evacuate trapped workers halted again

MORE

MOST VIEWED

MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash: See inside photos

12th Fail success party: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Vidya Balan celebrate with IPS officer Manoj Sharma

Inside photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha's first birthday celebration

5 times BTS members V, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, Jin, J-hope made us emotional

Before Aishwarya Sharma, these Bigg Boss contestants were called ‘vamps’ in Salman Khan’s reality show

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE