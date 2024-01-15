Akash Ambani’s Reliance Jio may end unlimited 5G data plans, to increase the cost of recharge by…

Headlines

How to Track Someone and Find Phone Location by Phone Number

Apple iPhone 16 may feature more RAM, faster Wi-Fi: Report

‘We suffer more losses….’: Mayawati's BSP to fight Lok Sabha election 2024 alone

This actress was married at 17, was only offered bold scenes, regretted doing Rs 687-crore hit franchise because...

Meet man, whose father is a billionaire, gave up Rs 40,000 crore wealth, left life of luxury to live as...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi Records Season's Lowest Temperature At 3.9 Degree Celsius, Orange Alert Issued

‘We suffer more losses….’: Mayawati's BSP to fight Lok Sabha election 2024 alone

Meet man, whose father is a billionaire, gave up Rs 40,000 crore wealth, left life of luxury to live as...

7 tips to manage body aches in winters

 Health benefits of drinking jeera water 

AI imagines popular male singers as females

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

Delhi Records Season's Lowest Temperature At 3.9 Degree Celsius, Orange Alert Issued

Delhi: Cold Wave & Dense Fog Engulfs National Capital, Drone Visuals From AIIMS

Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: Why All 4 Shankaracharyas May Skip Ram Lalla’s ‘Pran Pratishtha’?

HanuMan director Prasanth Varma opens up on 'propaganda' surrounding Teja Sajja film: 'Who stands for dharma...'

This actress to perform dance drama based on Ramayana in Ayodhya ahead of Ram Mandir consecration ceremony

Fighter trailer: Hrithik, Deepika take to the skies to avenge Pulwama, threaten to create 'India occupied Pakistan'

HomeTechnology

Technology

Akash Ambani’s Reliance Jio may end unlimited 5G data plans, to increase the cost of recharge by…

Akash Ambani’s Reliance Jio and its rival Airtel may also raise mobile tariffs by at least 20% in the September quarter of 2024 to improve their ROI.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 10:17 AM IST

article-main
Akash Ambani
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Akash Ambani led Reliance Jio became one of the biggest telecom operators in India within a few years due to its affordable recharge plans. Reliance Jio offers a range of affordable plans in which users can get unlimited 5G data along with unlimited calls, OTT subscriptions and more. When 5G was launched in India, Akash Ambani’s Jio started to offer the new-generation service at the same price of 4G, however that will reportedly change soon. As per a report by the Economic Times, Akash Ambani’s Reliance Jio will likely discontinue their unlimited 5G data plans soon. As mentioned in the report, analysts believe that Jio will charge at least 5-10% more for 5G services compared to 4G. Not just Jio, Airtel may also do the same from the second half of 2024. This move will be aimed at increasing monetisation and boosting revenue growth.

As per industry experts, Akash Ambani’s Reliance Jio and its rival Airtel may also raise mobile tariffs by at least 20% in the September quarter of 2024 to improve their ROI (return on capital employed) of 5G infrastructure investments and customer acquisition costs.

Reliance Jio recently completed one of the fastest 5G rollouts in the world. With spectrum in the 700MHz, 800MHz, 1800MHz, 3300MHz and 26GHz bands Jio has the highest spectrum footprint. Jio has acquired a unique combination of low-band, mid-band and mmWave spectrum for Rs 88,078 crore, which coupled with the company's deep fibre network and indigenous technology platforms, enables it to provide 5G everywhere. Jio believes that the mmWave spectrum with the additional layer of Jio’s True-5G benefits due to StandAlone deployment, is a critical differentiator enabling it to provide 5G-based business-connectivity solutions that will address millions of small, medium and large enterprises.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Lord Ram's portrait prepared using 14 lakh diyas ahead of Ram Temple consecration

Chinese officials say COVID-19 infections may rebound in country in January

Ram Temple opening: From Makar Sankranti, shrines in Mauritius to organise chanting of Ramayana verses

Meet woman who lives in India's largest residence, bigger than Mukesh Ambani's Rs 15000 crore Antilia, her husband is...

Merry Christmas box office collection day 2: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi film sees 37% growth, earns Rs 3.50 crore

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE