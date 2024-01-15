Akash Ambani’s Reliance Jio may end unlimited 5G data plans, to increase the cost of recharge by…

Akash Ambani’s Reliance Jio and its rival Airtel may also raise mobile tariffs by at least 20% in the September quarter of 2024 to improve their ROI.

Akash Ambani led Reliance Jio became one of the biggest telecom operators in India within a few years due to its affordable recharge plans. Reliance Jio offers a range of affordable plans in which users can get unlimited 5G data along with unlimited calls, OTT subscriptions and more. When 5G was launched in India, Akash Ambani’s Jio started to offer the new-generation service at the same price of 4G, however that will reportedly change soon. As per a report by the Economic Times, Akash Ambani’s Reliance Jio will likely discontinue their unlimited 5G data plans soon. As mentioned in the report, analysts believe that Jio will charge at least 5-10% more for 5G services compared to 4G. Not just Jio, Airtel may also do the same from the second half of 2024. This move will be aimed at increasing monetisation and boosting revenue growth.

As per industry experts, Akash Ambani’s Reliance Jio and its rival Airtel may also raise mobile tariffs by at least 20% in the September quarter of 2024 to improve their ROI (return on capital employed) of 5G infrastructure investments and customer acquisition costs.

Reliance Jio recently completed one of the fastest 5G rollouts in the world. With spectrum in the 700MHz, 800MHz, 1800MHz, 3300MHz and 26GHz bands Jio has the highest spectrum footprint. Jio has acquired a unique combination of low-band, mid-band and mmWave spectrum for Rs 88,078 crore, which coupled with the company's deep fibre network and indigenous technology platforms, enables it to provide 5G everywhere. Jio believes that the mmWave spectrum with the additional layer of Jio’s True-5G benefits due to StandAlone deployment, is a critical differentiator enabling it to provide 5G-based business-connectivity solutions that will address millions of small, medium and large enterprises.