Watch: Rohit Sharma sends back Jaiswal, Sarfaraz to crease amid declaration confusion in Rajkot Test, video goes viral

On Day 4 of the third Test between India and England, Rohit Sharma’s men showcased a formidable performance as they set a target of 557 runs for England, thanks to Yashasvi Jaiswal’s unbeaten double ton.

However, during India’s second innings, everyone was waiting for captain Rohit Sharma to declare after Sarfaraz and Jaiswal reached their fifty and double century respectively. As the drinks break was called, the duo were also heading towards the dressing room. Though it was a drinks break, the Ben Stokes’ men and Sarfaraz and Jaiswal mistook it as the declaration. Rohit in anger asked his players to go back to batting and continue with their innings. Even the commentators were confused when Rohit gestured from the dressing room that they hadn’t declared yet.

Watch the viral video here:

Rofat is funny at this moment pic.twitter.com/iG6mD8z0bk — sarthhhh (@ChiefLahk) February 18, 2024

After the drinks break, India's innings carried on for just another over, as the duo added 18 runs more. India finally declared an over later with 430 runs on the scorecard, leading by 556 runs. Jaiswal struck unbeaten on 214* runs off 236 balls, his second consecutive double-hundred in the series.

Sarfaraz also scored an unbeaten 68 runs off 72 balls, including six boundaries and three sixes in the second innings.

Meanwhile, Team India record their biggest-ever win in Test cricket history after beating England by 434 runs in the Rajkot Test on Sunday.

Their last biggest Test win was registered against New Zealand in 2021 when they secured a 372-run win.

India after defeating the Ben Stokes-led side in the Rajkot Test, has taken a 2-1 lead in the series.

The win has helped India jump to the second spot (59.52 PCT) in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 points table. They are preceded by New Zealand, who lead the charts with a points percentage (PCT) of 75 after four Tests.