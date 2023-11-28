Headlines

Virat Kohli finally breaks silence over his decision to play for RCB, says 'I was approached…

Virat Kohli is the most retained player in the Indian Premier League and has played for RCB since 2008.

Nov 28, 2023

Very few players in IPL have stayed connected with only one team ever since the cash-rich league first commenced in 2008, and Virat Kohli is one of them. Over the years, the star India player has emerged to be the greatest player for his IPL team, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). 

However, Kohli and other superior players like Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers who have played for the franchise have never won a single edition of IPL so far. When asked if he had ever thought of switching sides in the marquee tournament, Kohli says that he did think about it.

“To be very honest I thought about it. Yes, I won’t shy away from it and I have been approached many times as well to come into the auction somehow, put my name there and stuff,” he said as per the report of Crictoday.

“And then I thought about it, I was like at the end of the day everyone has X numbers of years that they live and then you die and life moves on. There would have been many great people who won trophies but no one addresses you like that. No one addresses you in the room like ‘Oh he’s an IPL champion or he’s a World Cup champion,” he further said.

The 35-year-old spoke about his bond with RCB and how they have provided him with so many fruitful opportunities.

“What this franchise has given me in terms of opportunities in the first three years and believed in me that is the most special thing because as I said there are many teams who had the opportunity, but they didn’t back me, they didn’t believe in me.” he added.

Kohli was retained by RCB ahead of IPL Auction 2024. Like Kohli, MS Dhoni is also the most retained player for Chennai Super Kings franchise and led them to five IPL triumphs.

