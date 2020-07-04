Top sports news: Star shuttler Lin Dan announces retirement, MS Dhoni and Sakshi's 10th wedding anniversary & more

In Saturday's top Sports News (July 4, 2020), we have Chinese shuttler Lin Dan announcing his retirement from the sport.

The two-time Olympic badminton champion brought an end to his 20-year long star-studded career.

Former Team India skipper MS Dhoni celebrates his 10th wedding anniversary with his wife Sakshi Singh Rawat today.

Unlike most years, the couple might need to celebrate their anniversary indoors at their Ranchi farmhouse amid the coronavirus outbreak scares.

1. China's two-time Olympic badminton champion Lin Dan announces retirement

Chinese badminton sensation Lin Dan has announced his retirement from the sport today, bringing an end to his 20-year long star-studded career.

2. If Virat Kohli had to choose one exercise to do every day, this would be it - Watch video

Team India skipper Virat Kohli, regarded as one of the fittest athletes of his generation, said that 'power snatch' is an exercise he could do each and every day.

3. Fans take over social media to wish MS Dhoni, Sakshi Rawat on their 10th wedding anniversary

MS Dhoni celebrates his 10th wedding anniversary with his wife Sakshi Singh Rawat today. Find out how the fans reacted.

4. 'Thanks for the entertainment master': Twitterati react to China's badminton champion Lin Dan's retirement

After China's badminton sensation, Lin Dan announced his retirement from the sport, fans took to Twitter to pay tribute to the legendary shuttler.

5. Ishant Sharma reveals how he found out about MS Dhoni's 'coolness' after 2013

Veteran Indian pacer Ishant Sharma has opened up about his relationship with former Team India skipper MS Dhoni aka 'captain cool'.