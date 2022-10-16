Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico live streaming: How to watch, RMA vs BAR dream11; all you need to know

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Battle of Benzema vs Lewandowski

Two of the biggest clubs in world football are set to lock horns and add the latest chapter to their historic rivalry as Real Madrid host Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday. In the first El Clasico of the season, the stakes couldn't be any higher as both teams look to battle for supremacy.

Barcelona come into this fixture on the back of a 3-3 draw against Inter Milan, a result which left their qualification hopes of reaching the knockout rounds of the Champions League hanging by a thread. Xavi will thus be hoping to silence his critics.

Elsewhere, Los Blancos churned out a 1-1 draw against Shakhtar Donetsk in the UCL in midweek, and with Thibaut Courtois missing through injury, coach Carlo Ancelotti will be hoping that his side can keep out the likes of Robert Lewandowski, who has been in a red-hot scoring streak.

The last time these two teams faced off, it was a friendly played in the USA, with Barca edging out their eternal rivals 1-0.

All you need to know about Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico in La Liga 2022-23

Where and when is the Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico being played?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico will be played on October 16, 2022, at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid.

What time does the Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico begin?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico will begin at 07:45 PM IST on Sunday.

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico live in India (TV channels)?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico will be telecasted on Sports18 channels in India.

How and where to watch online Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico live streaming?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico live streaming will be available online on the Voot and Jio TV app and website in India.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona predicted playing XI

Real Madrid: Lunin; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Modric, Tchouameni, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Kounde, E Garcia, Balde; Gavi, Busquets, Pedri; Dembele, Lewandowski, Fati

RMA vs BAR Dream11 lineup:

Marc Ter Stegen, David Alaba, Dani Carvajal, Jules Kounde, Alex Balde, Federico Valverde, Toni Kroos, Pedri Gonzalez, Vinicius Jr, Karim Benzema, Robert Lewandowski