Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico live streaming: How to watch, RMA vs BAR dream11; all you need to know

Here's all you need to know about Real Madrid vs Barcelona in La Liga 2022-23: From live streaming, RMA vs BAR dream11 and more.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 08:13 AM IST

Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico live streaming: How to watch, RMA vs BAR dream11; all you need to know
Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Battle of Benzema vs Lewandowski

Two of the biggest clubs in world football are set to lock horns and add the latest chapter to their historic rivalry as Real Madrid host Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday. In the first El Clasico of the season, the stakes couldn't be any higher as both teams look to battle for supremacy. 

Barcelona come into this fixture on the back of a 3-3 draw against Inter Milan, a result which left their qualification hopes of reaching the knockout rounds of the Champions League hanging by a thread. Xavi will thus be hoping to silence his critics. 

Elsewhere, Los Blancos churned out a 1-1 draw against Shakhtar Donetsk in the UCL in midweek, and with Thibaut Courtois missing through injury, coach Carlo Ancelotti will be hoping that his side can keep out the likes of Robert Lewandowski, who has been in a red-hot scoring streak. 

The last time these two teams faced off, it was a friendly played in the USA, with Barca edging out their eternal rivals 1-0. 

READ| Watch: Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico turns into a brawl, Rudiger-Araujo nearly exchange blows

All you need to know about Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico in La Liga 2022-23

Where and when is the Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico being played?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico will be played on October 16, 2022, at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid. 

 

What time does the Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico begin?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico will begin at 07:45 PM IST on Sunday. 

READ| 'Dad is happy': Irfan Pathan shares reaction of father, brother Yusuf Pathan as he smashes huge six

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico live in India (TV channels)?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico will be telecasted on Sports18 channels in India.

 

How and where to watch online Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico live streaming?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico live streaming will be available online on the Voot and Jio TV app and website in India. 

 

Real Madrid vs Barcelona predicted playing XI

Real Madrid: Lunin; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Modric, Tchouameni, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Kounde, E Garcia, Balde; Gavi, Busquets, Pedri; Dembele, Lewandowski, Fati

READ| IND vs SA: Wasim Jaffer posts 'ultimate' meme on Rishabh Pant's birthday, Munaf Patel reacts

RMA vs BAR Dream11 lineup:

Marc Ter Stegen, David Alaba, Dani Carvajal, Jules Kounde, Alex Balde, Federico Valverde, Toni Kroos, Pedri Gonzalez, Vinicius Jr, Karim Benzema, Robert Lewandowski

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Ponniyin Selvan star Sobhita Dhulipala looks sizzling hot in shimmery blue saree, photos go viral
Hina Khan looks stunning in white ruffled saree, drops photos on Instagram
Diwali 2022: Here are some fun games to play with family and friends on your Diwali party
PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor's jaw-dropping look in sexy white outfit breaks internet
5 reasons to add beetroot in your daily diet for healthy jump-start of winter season
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Popular magician OP Sharma passes away in Kanpur
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.