Watch: Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico turns into a brawl, Rudiger-Araujo nearly exchange blows

Real vs Barcelona turned into a brawl

Even though the El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona in Las Vegas on Sunday was a pre-season 'friendly', things turned sour mid-game as a brawl broke out at the Allegiant Stadium. Antonio Rudiger and Ronaldo Araujo almost came to blows and for a moment nothing seemed 'friendly' about the fixture.

Even though Raphinha's long-range strike settled the affair as Barca emerged 1-0 winners, both sides were eager for bragging rights from the moment the match kicked off. There was a time when every El Clasico featured at least one brawl when Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho were managers of Barca and Madrid respectively.

Since then, the rivalry has only grown albeit the fixtures have become less violent, or so to say, at least. However, it seemed that Real Madrid and Barcelona players turned back time as a fight almost broke out on Sunday.

A video of the brawl during the El Clasico has gone viral on social media.

Watch:

It all stemmed from a rash tackle on Vinicius Junior after which Rodrygo and Sergio Busquets were seen having a go at each other. The pair of Vinicius and Busquets grabbed each other's shirts and had to be separated.

In the moment of madness, Barca defender Araujo jumped onto the scene, and then nearly exchanged blows with Real Madrid's new signing Rudiger. The pair were separated after a lengthy standoff and play continued afterwards.

A wayward pass from Militao allowed Raphinha to latch onto the ball and unleash an unstoppable strike at the goal which proved to be the difference between the Clasico rivals.

While Barca will next face off against Juventus, Real Madrid will take on Club America next.