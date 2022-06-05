From Rohit Sharma's love for Real Madrid to Virat Kohli being Ronaldo fan - Favourite football clubs of cricketers

3/5

National head coach Rahul Dravid is a fan of Arsenal and is often seen supporting his favourite club. He also got a chance to witness the match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou.

Speaking after the match, Dravid said he felt privileged to witness a match at Camp Nou.

"It's a huge honour and it's one of the things I've wanted to do to watch a football match at Camp Nou, to here and witness the atmosphere is absolutely electric. It's incredible to be able to watch players like Messi and Suarez play live is fantastic for me and my family," Dravid had said.

He had also termed Messi a genius. "He's an absolute genius and it's incredible to see what he does. It's fantastic to see what he does with the ball but it's incredible to see him without the ball and be able to find spaces. I don't think there's been a better player than him ever and it's fantastic to watch him play," Dravid added.