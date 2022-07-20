Inter Miami vs Barcelona highlights: Raphinha scores on his debut as Barca win 6-0

Inter Miami vs Barcelona: Raphinha scores on his debut, Barca win 6-0

FC Barcelona defeated David Beckham's Inter Miami 6-0 in their pre-season friendly in Miami as summer signing Raphinha scored on his debut. Apart from the Brazilian, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ansu Fati, Gavi, Memphis Depay and Ousmane Dembele grabbed a goal each.

The La Liga giants have flown to the United States for their pre-season fixtures, wherein they took on David Beckham-owned club Inter Miami. The Catalans proved too strong for the Major League Soccer (MLS) club as they smashed six goals past the hosts.

Aubameyang opened the scoring for Barca as he lobbed the opposition keeper from close range to draw first blood for his side in the 19th minute. Barcelona's £50 million summer signing Raphinha took little time to adjust to his surroundings as he too found the back of the net after 25 minutes.

Aubameyang chips the keeper for the opener pic.twitter.com/44rWHcetj5 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 20, 2022

READ| Sam Kerr becomes the first female football player to feature on Fifa game cover

Ansu Fati scored a screamer from outside the box to grab the third goal and effectively wrap up the win.

Raphinha scores on his debut!



What a goal pic.twitter.com/1Jxv6613Rs July 20, 2022

However, the La Liga side weren't done yet, as Gavi, Depay and Dembele all scored in the second half to put the gloss on a clinical performance.

ANSU FATI, WHAT A STRIKE pic.twitter.com/TSMTxokwBs — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 20, 2022

Next up for the Blaugrana, they will face their eternal rivals Real Madrid in a pre-season El Classico in Nevada on 24th July, followed by matches against Juventus and New York Red Bulls.

READ| ENG vs SA: Ben Stokes in tears for last ODI before retirement, gets dismissed for 5 runs

Barca will take on Pumas UNAM in the Joan Gamer Trophy which will be their final pre-season fixture before opening their La Liga campaign at home against Rayo Vallecano.