FC Barcelona smashed six goals past David-Beckham-owned Inter Miami side in their pre-season friendly as new signing Raphinha scored on his debut.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 07:53 AM IST

Inter Miami vs Barcelona highlights: Raphinha scores on his debut as Barca win 6-0
FC Barcelona defeated David Beckham's Inter Miami 6-0 in their pre-season friendly in Miami as summer signing Raphinha scored on his debut. Apart from the Brazilian, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ansu Fati, Gavi, Memphis Depay and Ousmane Dembele grabbed a goal each. 

The La Liga giants have flown to the United States for their pre-season fixtures, wherein they took on David Beckham-owned club Inter Miami. The Catalans proved too strong for the Major League Soccer (MLS) club as they smashed six goals past the hosts. 

Aubameyang opened the scoring for Barca as he lobbed the opposition keeper from close range to draw first blood for his side in the 19th minute. Barcelona's £50 million summer signing Raphinha took little time to adjust to his surroundings as he too found the back of the net after 25 minutes. 

Ansu Fati scored a screamer from outside the box to grab the third goal and effectively wrap up the win. 

However, the La Liga side weren't done yet, as Gavi, Depay and Dembele all scored in the second half to put the gloss on a clinical performance.

Next up for the Blaugrana, they will face their eternal rivals Real Madrid in a pre-season El Classico in Nevada on 24th July, followed by matches against Juventus and New York Red Bulls.

Barca will take on Pumas UNAM in the Joan Gamer Trophy which will be their final pre-season fixture before opening their La Liga campaign at home against Rayo Vallecano. 

