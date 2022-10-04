'Dad is happy': Irfan Pathan shares reaction of father, brother Yusuf Pathan as he smashes huge six

Irfan Pathan shares reaction of father

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan is enjoying his life even after retirement as he's proving to be a handful to opposition bowlers. Irfan recently helped Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legend reach the final of Road Safety World Series 2022, which they would go on to win, courtesy of Pathan's unbeaten 37-run knock in the semifinal.

At the same time, he is also leading Bhilwara Kings in the Legends League Cricket (LLC), and on Monday Irfan played a brief cameo to help his side reach the final. En route to his 22-run knock, the former India pacer smashed a huge six off Mitchell McClenaghan.

A day later, Irfan took to Twitter and shared a replay of his big hit and the clip showed his father and his brother Yusuf's reaction. While Yusuf clapped and appreciated the effort from his brother, their father's reaction was very wholesome. Pathan senior rose from his seat and applauded his son's magnificent strike.

Sharing the clip, Irfan Pathan wrote, "Dad is happy," followed by a smiling emoji.

Watch:

Talking about the match, Bhilwara Kings batted in a royal fashion to tame the Gujarat Giants and book a place in the final against India Capitals.

In the Eliminator contest at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium Monday, the Kings' batters out-muscled the Giants by chasing down a 195-run target in 18.3 overs to register a six-wicket win.

The Kings latched on to the chase from the very beginning of their innings as their openers -- William Porterfield and Morne van Wyk -- put on a terrific opening stand of 91 in nine overs.

While Porterfield scored 60 off 43 balls, Van Wyk got 31 off 18 balls.

Once the openers were back to the hut, Shane Watson and brothers Yusuf and Irfan Pathan did their bit to help the Kings race to their target.

While Watson remained not out on 48 off 24 balls, Yusuf (21 off 11 balls) and captain Irfan (22 off 13 balls) played crucial cameos.