Man City vs Borussia Dortmund, Champions League live streaming: How to watch, MCI vs DOR dream11, all you need to know

All eyes will be on Erling Haaland as he faces off against former club Dortmund

After an exciting round of fixtures on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League, Wednesday brings plenty more mouth-watering games, along with a modern classic between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund.

All eyes will be on Erling Haaland, who left Dortmund and joined City in the summer for a fee of £51m. Even though the match will be played in Etihad, Haaland will be reunited with some of his old teammates and given his current form, it will be interesting to see if he can score against his former club.

While the Premier League giants come into this fixture on the back of a scintillating 4-0 win over Sevilla, Dortmund were tamed 0-3 by RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga so they will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways.

All you need to know about Man City vs Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Where and when is the Man City vs Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League match being played?

The Man City vs Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League match will be played on September 15, 2022, at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

What time does the Man City vs Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League​ match begin?

The Man City vs Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday (Wednesday night in India).

Where to watch Man City vs Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League match live in India (TV channels)?

The Man City vs Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How and where to watch online Man City vs Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League match live streaming?

The Man City vs Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League match live streaming will be available online on the SonyLiv and JioTV apps in India.

Man City vs Borussia Dortmund predicted playing XI

Man City: Ederson; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji, Sergio Gomez; Rodri, De Bruyne, Ikay Gundogan; Bernardo Silva, Erling Haaland, Phil Foden

Borussia Dortmund: Alexander Meyer; Thomas Meunier, Nicolas Sule, Nico Schlotterbeck, Raphael Guerreiro; Salih Ozcan, Jude Bellingham; Julian Brandt, Marco Reus, Gio Reyna; Anthony Modeste

MCI vs DOR Dream11 lineup:

Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro, B Silva, Bellingham, De Bruyne, Reus, Haaland (c), Foden(vc)