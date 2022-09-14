Gurpreet Singh Sandhu reacts after Amitabh Bachchan asks question related to goalie in KBC

Indian football team goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has shared a hilarious video reacting to a question related to him being asked on the popular television show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Sandhu also tagged KBC host Amitabh Bachchan in his hilarious response.

During the ongoing season 14 of KBC, Amitabh Bachchan asked one of the contestants asked a question related to Sandhu who has shared a clip on his Twitter handle reacting to the same.

The contestant Tusshar Garg from Gurugram was asked a question related to Sandhu, for the prize money of Rs 25 lakhs.

READ| Amit Mishra gives savage reply to Shahid Afridi for giving retirement advice to Virat Kohli

The question asked on KBC was 'Who was the first and only Indian male to play in the 2016 UEFA Europa League qualifying event?'

Tusshar answered correctly, but would later go on to quit the show after he was unable to answer the question worth Rs 50 lakhs.

Sandhu meanwhile has shared a clip of himself on Twitter watching the question about himself, being read on KBC by the host, Amitabh Bachchan.

READ| T20 World Cup 2022: Which IPL franchises have most players in India's World Cup squad?

The Indian goalie even had a hilarious caption for his video as he wrote, "Phone a friend lifeline pe mujhe call karo."

Phone a friend lifeline pe mujhe call karo #pagaarbadao @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/9nOL3sa98a — Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (@GurpreetGK) September 14, 2022

Indeed Sandhu became the first Indian to play in the UEFA Europa League in June 2016, when he was playing for Norwegian club Stabæk. Sandhu played 30 minutes before being replaced by Sayouba Mande. In 2017, he left Europe to return to India and joined Bengaluru FC.