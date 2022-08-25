Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

Barcelona vs Man City highlights: Riyad Mahrez's last gasp goal secures 3-3 draw for Pep Guardiola's side

Manchester City secured a 3-3 draw against Barcelona in the mid-season friendly after coming from behind, at the Camp Nou on Thursday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 06:30 AM IST

Barcelona vs Man City highlights: Riyad Mahrez's last gasp goal secures 3-3 draw for Pep Guardiola's side
Barcelona and Man City play out entertaining 3-3 draw at Camp Nou

Manchester City and Barcelona played out an entertaining 3-3 draw at the Camp Nou on Thursday as the two teams took part in a mid-season friendly. The funds from the match were to be donated for research related to ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis). Former Barça player and coach Juan Carlos Unzue was diagnosed with ALS over two years ago. 

Pep Guardiola returned back to his former club side in Catalunia and secured a 3-3 draw thanks to Riyad Mahrez's last-gasp strike. Earlier, Man City had taken the lead in the game, with summer signing Julian Alvarez capitalising after a mistake from Barca goalkeeper Inaki Pena. 

The home side however responded in stunning fashion as goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay put Barca in the driving seat. 

READ| After Supreme Court's order, fresh elections for AIFF executive Committee to take place on September 2

Cole Palmer scored in the 70th minute to give his side a glimmer of hope, and the game was level once Mahrez scored from the penalty spot, after Andreas Christensen was judged to have tripped Erling Haaland deep into the stoppage time. 

More to follow...

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 432 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 25
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.