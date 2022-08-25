Barcelona vs Man City highlights: Riyad Mahrez's last gasp goal secures 3-3 draw for Pep Guardiola's side

Barcelona and Man City play out entertaining 3-3 draw at Camp Nou

Manchester City and Barcelona played out an entertaining 3-3 draw at the Camp Nou on Thursday as the two teams took part in a mid-season friendly. The funds from the match were to be donated for research related to ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis). Former Barça player and coach Juan Carlos Unzue was diagnosed with ALS over two years ago.

Pep Guardiola returned back to his former club side in Catalunia and secured a 3-3 draw thanks to Riyad Mahrez's last-gasp strike. Earlier, Man City had taken the lead in the game, with summer signing Julian Alvarez capitalising after a mistake from Barca goalkeeper Inaki Pena.

The home side however responded in stunning fashion as goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay put Barca in the driving seat.

Cole Palmer scored in the 70th minute to give his side a glimmer of hope, and the game was level once Mahrez scored from the penalty spot, after Andreas Christensen was judged to have tripped Erling Haaland deep into the stoppage time.

More to follow...